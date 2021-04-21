Falcon and Winter Soldier finale leaks reveal a surprising ending

The end is nearly here for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series is set to release its highly-anticipated finale episode this coming Friday, and Marvel fans everywhere are anxious to see how the series wraps up its remaining storylines.

Thanks to the work of some keen-eyed viewers, though, we may have an idea of at least some of what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale has in store.

The Last Screenshots Standing — For weeks, Marvel fans have been pouring over Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailers for moments that have yet to appear in one of the show’s already-released episodes. That trend has continued over the past few days, with viewers screenshotting and pointing out all of the trailer moments that should, logically, appear in the show’s sixth episode.

Among the collected screengrabs are a handful of shots featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in Louisiana together (spotted by @chrisdadeviant on Twitter). The images show Bucky and Sam hanging out together on the same dock where the Wilson family boat sits, but feature moments that were not included in their Louisiana trip in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5.

That has led some Marvel fans to speculate that Sam and Bucky may have a Louisiana-set happy ending in store for them in this week’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. (See the images here.)

Sam and Bucky after Falcon and Winter Soldier

At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, it’s heavily implied that Bucky leaves Louisiana just before Sam begins training to use the Captain America shield. The episode doesn’t show Bucky again, and instead, ends with Sam opening the Wakandan case that Bucky traveled to Louisiana to give him.

Assuming these aren’t images from scenes that were cut from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5’s Louisiana sequences, it seems only logical that they’re from the show’s coming finale. Based on how last week’s episode ended as well, it’s hard to imagine the finale will feature any more lighthearted moments between Sam and Bucky in Louisiana before the pair team up again to stop the Flag-Smashers in New York. Therefore, it’s pretty reasonable to assume these shots will appear at some point in the back half or closing moments of the finale.

And to be fair, it makes total sense for Bucky and Sam to return to Louisiana together in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Not only does Sam have family in Louisiana, but Bucky seemed to find the closest thing to peace there that he’s had since Wakanda. Well, peace and a pretty tangible romantic chemistry with Sam’s sister, Sarah.

Jumping off that last detail — is it possible the series will end with Bucky finding a new home in Louisiana with Sam’s family? It’s hard to say for sure, but it certainly seems like a real (and powerful) possibility.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has so far done a good job of charting and exploring Sam and Bucky’s emotional journeys. With each other’s help, both characters have managed to make real progress throughout the series, despite facing some real obstacles along the way.

So, if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does actually conclude with Bucky and Sam celebrating their victories together in Louisiana, then there’s no denying that it’ll be the kind of happy ending both characters very much deserve.