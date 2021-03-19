Well that was exciting! In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, all the pieces were put in place for a final confrontation in the season (series?) finale. The show’s penultimate episode introduced new characters, brought back one classic villain, and finally gave us something we’ve been waiting to see since Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1.

But if you’re here, you’re probably how many episodes are in Falcon and Winter Soldier. If you need a reminder on how many episodes have already been released, how many are left, or whether we’re getting a Season 2 we’ve got you covered.

How many episodes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is six episodes total. The Season 1 finale airs on Friday, April 23. Episode 5 was over an hour long (including the credits and a post-credits scene) so it seems likely the final episode will be just as long, if not even longer.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are out?

The first five episodes of Falcon and Winter Soldier are streaming now on Disney+. Their titles are “New World Order” (Episode 1), “The Star-Spangled Man” (Episode 2), “Power Broker” (Episode 3), "The Whole World is Watching" (Episode 4), and “Truth” (Episode 5).

Honestly, this scene is all we ever wanted from Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are left?

There’s only one episode left in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Unless we get a Season 2.)

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are released per week?

Disney+ releases one new episode each Friday, just like we saw with WandaVision and The Mandalorian. This seems to be working for the streaming service, as it gives fans a full week to discuss each new episode and build hype over weeks and months. Don’t expect that strategy to change in the future, though rumor has it Marvel’s What If...? could drop all at once later in 2021.

Will there be a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2?

Ayo and the White Wolf? Marvel

The answer is probably no, for now. Marvel is treating its Disney+ shows like miniseries, rather than traditional TV shows. So Falcon and the Winter Soldier will probably lead directly into a movie or even a different miniseries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than a Season 2.

It’s also worth noting that by the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, those names may no longer apply. Sam Wilson is about to become the new Captain America. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes is finally making amends, which means he could shed his Winter Soldier title and become something else; like maybe White Wolf?

Of course, anything is possible in the MCU. Here’s what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed at a press conference ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere back in March (emphasis added):

The fun of the MCU is, obviously, all of the crossover that we can do between series, between films. It will always vary based on the story – sometimes it will go into a Season Two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.

I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision, but some of the shows that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature. But it is new. That’s part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we’re able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far.

Depending on how Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we might get a Season 2, but Marvel has a bunch of other shows and movies to make first. And if we do get another six episodes of Sam and Bucky it might have a totally different name. Maybe something like Captain America and the White Wolf.