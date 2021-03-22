Falcon and Winter Soldier theory: Captain America may actually be on the moon

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally here. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s already got people talking about Captain America — the one who just showed up, the one still to come, and the one who may still be waiting in the wings.

While Episode 1 dedicates most of its run time to establishing the coming journeys of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the presence of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers looms large over the whole premiere. And there’s one line, in particular, that has people speculating about where Steve is currently hanging out. (Warning! Possible spoilers for Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead.)

Is Captain America on the Moon Stuff?

The line in question comes early on in the Falcon and Winter Soldier premiere when Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin questions Mackie’s Sam Wilson about Steve’s whereabouts. Joaquin mentions, interestingly, that there are rumors the retired Avenger is living on a secret base on the Moon “looking down” over everyone on Earth.

Sam playfully dismisses the rumors and later ends the conversation by telling Joaquin he’s heading off to Washington to do some “moon stuff.”

While the scene itself seems to poke fun at Joaquin’s theory, Marvel fans have begun to wonder if there might be more to the whole “moon stuff” conversation than meets the eye.

Captain America On the Moon

Where are you at, Cap? Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere deals heavily with the absence left by Steve, but never quite reveals what happened to the character after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show takes place six months after that film, so did Steve pass away at some point in those months? Or is he living quietly somewhere away from prying eyes?

And could that “somewhere” really be the moon?

It seems unlikely, but there’s really no telling what Marvel Studios might have in store. It’s certainly possible that Cap could actually be on the moon, especially since Marvel has ventured into space so much in its more recent films. Is he hanging out up there with Nick Fury and some Skrulls, enjoying the retired life? That’d be a fun twist.

It’s also possible that Joaquin’s moon theory could be a reference to another Marvel character or group known to hang out on the Moon, like the Inhumans. But the conversation is so vague and nonchalant, that it’s hard to know what the “moon base” line could be a direct reference to.

The First Avenger. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Coming off of WandaVision, it’s worth approaching these kinds of Marvel theories about singular lines of dialogue with a bit more caution. Although to be fair, the studio has been known to slip major Easter eggs and bits of foreshadowing into its dialogue from time-to-time.

So it wouldn’t necessarily surprise us if Joaquin’s moon theory comes back in some way later on in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — even if said pay off only comes in the form of a quick shot of an old Steve Rogers lounging and listening to music on a secret moon base.