Hawkeye leak confirms a huge Daredevil cameo is coming soon

Disney+ series pride themselves on unpredictability. There are huge cameos like Contessa Valentina in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or He Who Remains in Loki. However, even when the audience expects a huge cameo, the shows can still surprise. Look no further than the fandom’s insistence of a Mephisto cameo in WandaVision, only to be met with something more exciting: Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff (later revealed as Ralph Bohner).

The possibilities for Hawkeye’s big surprise cameo are endless, but the most likely candidate — and the most likely episode — were both accidentally revealed by Hawkeye’s Executive Producer. Here’s everything you need to know.

In an interview posted by the Twitter account MCU News Updates, Trinh Tran spoke about the prospect of an appearance from Daredevil baddie Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio). In her carefully worded answer, Tran meant to say, “We need to speak after you’ve seen the rest of the episodes,” but instead started off saying, “We need to speak after you’ve seen the f—” before stopping herself.

Many fans are taking this slip-up to mean that Wilton Fisk, aka Kingpin, will appear in the fourth or fifth episode of Hawkeye. While the chances are pretty even for either option, looking back at past appearances tips the scales.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in the Netflix series Daredevil. Marvel Studios

In almost every other Disney+ series, a major reveal occurs in the fifth episode. Going back to The Mandalorian, the first big Disney+ original series, Episode 5 was when the mysterious figure (later revealed to be Boba Fett) appeared. Then in Season 2, Episode 5 was when Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut.

The tradition follows in the Marvel original series, too. In Episode 5 of WandaVision, Evan Peters brought his Pietro to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her debut as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Episode 5 of Loki doubled down on the trope with appearances by Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and, perhaps most importantly, Alligator Loki.

Echo’s inclusion in Hawkeye already ties the series to Daredevil. Marvel Studios

If Disney+ keeps the pattern of slating a big appearance for Episode 5 of Hawkeye, Kingpin is a great candidate. He raised Maya Lopez, aka Echo, who appeared at the end of Episode 2. Therefore, he’s already got ties to the series. What’s more, constant rumors surround Charlie Cox’s Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which premieres the same week as Hawkeye Episode 5). A Kingpin appearance could be the final nail in the coffin of integrating Daredevil into the MCU.

Even if Kingpin isn’t the big reveal of Episode 5, we’ll have quite the surprise in store for December 15’s episode, if history is anything to go by. It would be just in time for Hawkeye’s finale ahead of the holidays. And, undoubtedly, it would be further proof that another Episode 5 reveal in The Book of Boba Fett awaits us a few weeks later.