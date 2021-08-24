Spider-Man 3 trailer may have a Daredevil cameo hidden in plain sight

After months of speculation, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has confirmed countless fan suspicions.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange appears, the return of the Green Goblin seems imminent thanks to one Easter egg, and Alfred Molina is making his grand re-entrance as Doctor Octopus.

Aside from that wish list of cameos (and with the other Spidey variants notwithstanding), there is one other huge character fans want No Way Home to feature, one absent from the trailer. But what if this fan-favorite hero wasn’t missing so much as hidden in plain sight?

When Marvel heroes run afoul of the public, they can retreat into obscurity (like Bruce Banner did pre-Avengers), lean into the conflict (as per the Sokovia Accords debacle in Civil War), or call someone gifted with both extraordinary abilities and suitable legal knowledge.

After the events of Far From Home, which saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker unmasked to the general public, Peter’s best bet is none other than Matt Murdock, otherwise known as Daredevil. Though he may be a vigilante, Murdock is also a lawyer. And until She-Hulk brings fellow attorney Jennifer Walters into the Marvel fold, he’s the most recognizable legal counsel Peter could possibly retain.

Though there’s no clear sign of Matt in the No Way Home trailer, there’s a clear shot of Peter handcuffed to an interrogation table, denying he killed Mysterio. In the very next shot, a man in a white shirt, with his sleeves rolled up, drops a pile of files down next to Peter.

Could this figure be none other than Matt Murdock? Some fans claim there’s a slight similarity between this character’s arms and those of actor Charlie Cox, who portrayed Daredevil in an eponymous Marvel-Netflix series.

However, Daredevil fans know better than to get their hopes up immediately — the Netflix Daredevil series has apparently been rendered non-canon along with Runaways, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the other non-Disney+ original Marvel series.

Could this headless lawyer be none other than Matt Murdock? Marvel Entertainment

But in the era of the multiverse, where characters from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy — and possibly even Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films — appear in teaser trailers, anything could happen.

No Way Home appears set to rewrite all the rules of Marvel canonicity. Let’s just hope it doesn’t lead to an Iron Fist cameo.