New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Confirms a Wild MCU Rumor

Marvel is so deep into its Multiverse saga that it appears to be running out of ideas. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be the defining movie of this MCU phase, but it’s repeating the unlikely pair-up strategy of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the MCU meta-satire of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (though, to be fair, Deadpool has always been snarky).

Now, a new teaser hints at another multiversal trope pulled straight from Loki, but with some major twists that could up the ante on how the movie affects the entire franchise.

In the new teaser, Deadpool’s admission of wearing a toupee in his civilian life is intercut with a shot of what looks to be Lady Deadpool, confirming the long-held fan theory that this movie will bring Wade together with his multiversal variants. While we don’t see the face of this blonde variant, the leading theory is that she’ll be played by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ real-life wife. Check out the full teaser below.

Lady Deadpool isn’t alone; she’s shown alongside what looks to be Kid Deadpool, a cowboy Deadpool variant, and Dogpool, whose involvement was revealed last year. Lady Deadpool and Dogpool were part of the Deadpool Corps in Marvel Comics, a supergroup of Deadpool variants that also included Kidpool and Headpool (a sentient severed head, obviously).

The Deadpool Corps was assembled to fight the Evil Deadpool Corps, a group of Deadpool variants on a mission to destroy all other variants. Kid Deadpool was actually a member of the Evil Deadpool Corps, so there could be an inter-Deadpool conflict within this multiversal story. Either way, there will no doubt be a lot of Deadpools to keep track of.

Who’s behind this red suit? Marvel Studios

This bears a striking resemblance to Season 1 of Loki, where Marvel’s other mischievous scamp anti-hero partnered with the TVA and found himself face to face with Lady Loki (aka Sylvie), Classic Loki, President Loki, and Alligator Loki. But this movie has something Loki didn’t: the ability to break the fourth wall.

Maybe we’ll see Deadpool address the fact that the reveals are similar, or maybe the fact they’re on the big screen means they’ll be a much bigger deal for the MCU as a whole. Someone’s got to pick up the multiversal hijinks mantle now that Loki is a mythical tree.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.