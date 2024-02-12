Deadpool 3 Trailer Reveals New Title and Wild Connection to the Best Marvel Show

Deadpool 3 has a lot on its plate. The upcoming film might be Marvel’s most anticipated since Avengers: Endgame, if only because it’s set to make good on years’ worth of worldbuilding.

Since Disney acquired Fox in 2019, everyone’s been asking about the X-Men. When will they pop up in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe? How will they adjust to the MCU’s vast, multiversal world? Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy, is poised to answer those questions and more. It will likely rewrite Marvel history, and not a moment too soon, as Marvel’s multiverse needs all the help it can get.

Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth has essentially become the bridge between Fox’s X-Men Universe and Marvel’s, and with a slew of forgotten heroes and villains rumored to pop up in his latest adventure, we could finally see those two worlds collide. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra. But given Deadpool’s own penchant for snark, there’s a sense Deadpool 3 will be less of a nostalgia dive and more of a pastiche.

Will Deadpool be tasked with saving the multiverse, or tying up its loose ends? All will be revealed when Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters later this year, but its latest trailer will have to tide us over for now.

The trailer reveals many details that were previously only rumored. The Time Variance Authority is indeed involved, and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen plays an agent named Paradox. The premise looks very similar to the first time we saw the TVA in Loki: a snarky Marvel character gets recruited by the TVA to fix some time slip-ups. Compare Paradox saying, “This is your chance to be a hero among heroes,” with Mobius telling Loki, “I can’t offer you salvation, but maybe I can offer you something better.”

There’s another notable similarity to Loki. In the trailer, we see Deadpool refer to the MCU itself by name while looking at TVA reference files, which look an awful lot like clips from previous MCU movies and TV shows. Is this confirmation that the entire MCU as we’ve seen it is nothing but the history Miss Minutes has compiled over the eons?

As Deadpool & Wolverine is very much a Marvel movie, there have been frighteningly few details released until now. Its trailer is a far cry from the FAQ fans hoped would answer their burning questions about continuity, given that we already knew Deadpool 3 would be huge for Marvel’s multiverse. Still, its role in the timeline — and its potential relationship to future films like Secret Wars — is that much clearer. Now, the final countdown to the movie’s release, and the potential end of Marvel’s multiverse, begins.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.