Hulu's award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale is coming back for Season 4 later in 2020. The last time we saw June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), she and the other handmaids of Gilead (formerly known as the United States of America) began planting the seeds of a rebellion meant to topple the Christian theocracy which has kept them down for years. Emboldened, June worked overtime to covertly push back at the restrictions placed on her as a handmaid as she fought to help get many of the children and some handmaids out of Gilead and into the safe haven of Canada. While Season 3 ended on this hopeful note, June is still back in Gilead, continuing to sow the seeds of rebellion.

While the finale raised a lot of questions, fans will have to wait just a little while longer to find out what awaits June and her comrades as the Handmaid's Tale story continues. Here's what we know so far about The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, including the release date, which cast members are returning, and whether this will be the last season of the dystopian drama.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 release date?

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will arrive later than previous seasons. Seasons 1 through 3 premiered in either the spring or summer. However, Season 4 is expected to be released in Fall 2020 after it was renewed just weeks ahead of the Season 3 finale premiere in 2019. No specific premiere date has been set but it will likely be a super tight production schedule since filming on the new season started on March 2 in Toronto, Canada. Filming is expected to wrap in August, so it's likely the new season will arrive in October or November to allow enough time to properly hype the season up with trailers, posters, and new images and let the production team finish editing the series.

How many episodes will The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 have?

The new Season 4 release date window isn't the only big change coming to the award-winning Hulu show. Unlike previous seasons, which have had 13 episodes each, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will only have 10 episodes. When asked why the upcoming season would be shorter, The Handmaid's Tale showrunner Bruce Miller told IndieWire that the decision “was 100 percent creative," and went on to comment, "Some storylines just seem to shake out as a 10-episode story, in my eyes. It gives us a little more freedom because you can rely more on one propulsive element."

Just because there will be three less episodes in Season 4, it doesn't mean fans should read this as a sign of the show coming to an end or read into how the episode count will affect the story.

Which cast members of Handmaid’s Tale will return for Season 4?

For now, we can expect all of the key cast members to return for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. This includes:

Elisabeth Moss as June

Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford

Samira Wiley as Moira

Alexis Bledel as Emily

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Laurence

Clea Duvall as Sylvia

Amanda Brugel as Rita

As for new characters, while no major casting announcements have been made yet, we should expect some fresh faces to pop up along the way as the story develops. A comment from Moss made in an August 2019 Hollywood Reporter interview seems to imply new characters will be arriving on the scene as the Canada-set section of the story continues:

"We have six regular [characters] in Canada now … we spent the whole Season 3 with June in a new house with Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence. Obviously, June's going to need to find a new fucking place to live. I don't think she's going back to that house! It's an opportunity for a new location, a new world, a new part of the world to show and new characters."

So even though the main cast is very much set, there could still be a few casting surprises in store or, just maybe, a character we've only ever seen in a supporting/background role could rise up to become more integral to the story. Keep your eyes peeled.

Hulu.

What is the plot for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

It’s a safe bet the new season will pick up shortly after June secured the children’s safe voyage to Canada. Serena and Fred are still being held prisoner, and the story will likely reveal their fate. There was also that subplot about Nick possibly having lied about his identity and June’s future in Gilead. But everything is up in the air until more details about Season 4 are revealed.

Is there a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4?

There's no trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 trailer yet. With filming set to wrap in August and a premiere date set for Fall 2020, it's likely a teaser trailer won't be revealed until the end of Summer 2020 (if Hulu wants to do that) and an official trailer will be released about a month ahead of the premiere. Release an official trailer just one month ahead of a new season has been the go-to strategy for Hulu in the past and there's no signs of that changing now.

Hulu.

Will The Handmaid’s Tale end after Season 4?

Not necessarily. While Hulu hasn’t confirmed the show will continue beyond Season 4, executive producer Warren Littlefield seems hopeful it could continue. The final season of the show — whenever that will be — could even tie into The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series, The Testaments.

Here’s what Littlefield told TV Guide:

“We have not planned Season 4 to be the end, but we also look to Margaret [Atwood]’s book The Testaments and know that that story takes us 15 years into the future. We don’t see ending it in [Season 4], and I can honestly say to you, we don’t have a definitive out. But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to leave the audience wanting more and then we could ideally shift into The Testaments.”

Miller made an interesting comment back in August 2019 to Vanity Fair after the end of Season 3: "When June dies, our guide dies, and our show dies." If anything, that comment is probably the most solid indicator to fans on when they can expect The Handmaid's Tale story to end for good.