Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 runtime leak confirms major confrontation

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been a refreshing change of pace coming off of WandaVision. The latest TV series from Marvel Studios is different from its Disney+ predecessor in almost every way — including the way it’s structured.

The different structures mean, in Falcon and Winter Soldier’s case, longer episode runtimes. Marvel fans haven’t been disappointed with the length of each Sam and Bucky adventure, a change of pace from how they were with WandaVision.

It looks like viewers don’t have to worry about that trend changing this week, either. Here’s what we know about what’s coming up in Episode 4.

What is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 runtime?

A new Reddit post from u/Plenty_Echidna_545 reports that the runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 will be 54 minutes, which presumably includes the episode’s end credits sequence. If true, then this week’s episode will have the same runtime as Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3, which also ran for 54 minutes.

The Redditor also reports that Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and Clé Bennett’s Lemar Hoskins will have prominent roles in the upcoming episode following their minimal presence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3. While that detail and the episode’s runtime have yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel or Disney, the leaks were apparently verified by the moderators of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit where the post was made.

What This Means — While it’s always worth approaching TV and film leaks skeptically, these Marvel TV runtime leaks have all been consistently accurate over the past several weeks. It seems safe to assume that will be the case with this leak as well, which means fans can expect The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 to clock in at 54 minutes. The runtime is also in keeping with what Marvel and Kevin Feige have previously said about the series — namely, that its episodes will all run somewhere between 50 minutes and 1 hour each.

As for the episode’s plot, it’s not surprising that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 may put a heavy focus on both the new Captain America and Battlestar. Last week’s episode essentially sidelined the two characters and opted to spend more time with characters like Zemo and Sharon Carter. While that worked well for that episode, it makes sense given the show’s limited episode order that Episode 4 will bring Walker and Hoskins back into the center of the action.

The new Cap and Battlestar were last seen setting out to independently track down Bucky, Sam, and Zemo. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Walker and Hoskins cross paths again with Sam and Bucky in the episode.

Whether or not The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 also sees Walker acquiring some super-soldier serum for himself as previous leaks have hinted ... well, that remains to be seen. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 firmly established Walker’s growing frustration and desperation to put an end to the conflict with the Flag-Smashers, though, so it certainly seems likely that Episode 4 will at the very least continue to explore that.

The Inverse Analysis — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 packed a lot into its 54-minute runtime. The episode introduced plenty of important new players into its story and continued to set up some intense conflict for future episodes. Only time will tell exactly how some of those story threads will play out in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, but this runtime leak does suggest that it’ll be just as packed an episode as its predecessor.