The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just debuted, so you may be wondering how many episodes are in the entire season. What’s Marvel’s release schedule? And what about Season 2? Look no further, we’ve got the answers to all your Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode scheduling questions right here.

How many episodes are there in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 1?

There are six episodes total in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Based on Episode 1, it seems we can expect the average episode length to be roughly 40 minutes, though if this show is anything like WandaVision a couple of later episodes might go a bit long.

Still, now seems like as good a time as any to nip any rumors of a 6-hour season in the bud. We’ve been through this before with WandaVision, let’s not set our expectations too high again.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are out?

So far, just the one. But check back next week when that number doubles.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are left?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel

You probably figured this one out already, but just in case, we’ll break it down for you. With six episodes total and one already released, there are five episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier left before the big finale.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier per week?

Just like with WandaVision and The Mandalorian, Disney is only gifting us with one episode per week. That’s bad news if you’re the type of person who needs to watch an entire show all at once, but good news for those of us who enjoy analyzing and discussing each episode before the next one arrives.

As far as we can tell, Disney has no plans to change this strategy any time soon, though there has been at least one rumor claiming that Marvel’s What If...? could drop all at once when it premieres later this year.

How many seasons will Falcon and the Winter Soldier have?

Baron Zemo is coming to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But when? Marvel

As far as we know, the answer is just one. Marvel seems to be treating these Disney+ shows more like miniseries than regular TV shows. So it’s more likely Falcon and the Winter Soldier will lead directly into another show or movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then again, as Kevin Feige recently explained, when it comes to the MCU, nothing is off-limits. Here’s what the Marvel Studios boss said at a press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

The fun of the MCU is, obviously, all of the crossover that we can do between series, between films. It will always vary based on the story – sometimes it will go into a Season Two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.

I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision, but some of the shows that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature. But it is new. That’s part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we’re able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far.

Depending on how Falcon and the Winter Soldier turns out, it feels like this could be a good candidate for a Season 2 — unless Falcon becomes the new Captain America and needs to lead the next Avengers crossover. But until then, we’ll just have to keep watching and see what happens next.