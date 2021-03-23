Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 2 runtime leak reveals major WandaVision difference

One thing Marvel fans don’t need to worry about with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is short runtimes. Unlike WandaVision, which was repeatedly criticized by viewers for its surprisingly short episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears set to consistently deliver episodes that run closer to an hour than a half-hour over the course of the next five weeks. At least, that seems to be the case for its upcoming, highly-anticipated second episode.

The Leak — According to a Reddit post from u/Plenty_Echidna_545, the runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 will be 50 minutes, including credits. If true, the show’s second installment will end up matching the 50-minute runtime of its premiere last week.

While the episode’s runtime will likely remain unconfirmed by Marvel until its release this coming Friday, the moderators of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit where the leak was posted claim to have verified the runtime with the user. Similar runtime leaks were posted and verified on the same subreddit during WandaVision’s final weeks, and they all proved to be accurate.

Additionally, the Redditor adds an additional detail about Episode 2, from a story point of view. It’s a minor development in the grand scheme of things, but for the spoiler-sensitive, proceed with caution: a minor potential spoiler is ahead.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Runtime

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 will see Sam and Bucky come face-to-face again. The show’s premiere kept the characters separate, but did a lot to set up their respective journeys throughout the series. With only five episodes remaining after the premiere, though, it makes sense that the show’s team will want to bring the two characters together sooner rather than later.

Assuming the runtime leak is correct, then that also means Kevin Feige and co. were probably being pretty honest when they said that the total runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would clock in close to 6 hours. That’s assuming, of course, that all 6 episodes of the show will actually end up running somewhere between 50 minutes and 1 hour long.

Across 9 episodes, WandaVision ended up landing a little shy of the 6-hour mark. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s total episode count is 3 episodes shorter than WandaVision, given the fact that the show’s premiere already matched the runtime for WandaVision’s longest episode, it seems fair to assume that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will either end up matching or exceeding its predecessor in length (credits included, obviously).

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Like WandaVision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere adopted a noticeably slower pace than is typical for a Marvel Studios project but was all the better for it in the end. The premiere effectively set up some heavy emotional conflict for both Sam and Bucky and managed to do that while also opening with a pretty impressive action set piece.

Now, coming off the premiere’s surprising twist ending, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is primed to ramp things up a bit in its next installment. Hopefully, that will involve bringing its two lead characters together again, as this leak suggests.