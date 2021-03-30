Falcon and Winter Soldier leak confirms game-changing John Walker twist

John Walker isn’t a super soldier — yet. But the new Captain America could get some superpowers of his own soon.

Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, enjoyed a full-fledged introduction in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, and already, the so-called “new Captain America” is shaping up to be a major force in the Disney+ series moving forward. In fact, a recently rediscovered Falcon and Winter Soldier set leak suggests Walker could be very close to taking one step closer to imitating Steve Rogers. Potential Falcon and Winter Soldier spoilers ahead.

👉 Read more at our Falcon and Winter Soldier hub.

The Leaks — A leaked video from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier set popped back up online recently, and it seems to reveal that Wyatt Russell’s John Walker will be taking some form of a super-soldier serum at some point in the Disney+ series.

The video in question appears to show Russell’s Walker engaging in another hand-to-hand battle with the Flag-Smashers. Not only is Walker fighting the Flag-Smashers, though, but he also appears to be holding his own against the group.

In Episode 2, the Flag-Smashers were seen with super-strength, thanks to the mysterious Power Broker’s super-soldier serum. They were so powerful that even Walker was no match for them in battle. So it stands to reason that the only way Walker could stand toe-to-toe with the group in melee combat is if he has been injected with some of the serum as well.

Wyatt Russell in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

John Walker: Super Soldier — In the Marvel comics, John Walker (a.k.a. U.S. Agent) gets his superpowers by going through the Power Broker’s strength augmentation process. With that in mind, the moment the Flag-Smashers were introduced as a group of super-strong global anarchists in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere, fans immediately began to suspect that the series would be giving Walker some super strength of his own.

The additional reveal in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 that The Power Broker is, indeed, a major player in the ongoing events of the series, only further strengthens the rumors about Walker’s super-powered future. However, assuming that Walker does end up receiving a super-soldier serum similar to the one that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers did, it’ll be interesting to see exactly how that affects Walker’s personality.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Stanley Tucci’s Dr. Erskine says that his super-soldier serum amplifies all the qualities of its recipient — including the bad ones. Given the signs we’ve already seen in Falcon and the Winter Soldier of Walker’s inflated ego, one can only imagine how negatively his personality might be affected by the amplification of his worst qualities. Although, whether or not the super-soldier serum in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier works in the same way that Erskine’s did still remains to be seen.

“The legacy of that shield is... complicated.” Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Most Marvel fans believe that John Walker will inject himself with the super-soldier serum in a future episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — especially given the role The Power Broker plays in how Walker gets his powers in the Marvel comics. This set video only confirms what many viewers and die-hard comics fans are already predicting will happen. At this point, Walker’s super-soldier injection feels like a bit of a foregone conclusion.

In fact, the big question that most fans are wondering at this point is: what other characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could also get the serum? Sam? Bucky? Sharon? Only time will tell.