Clone Wars animator hints Season 8 could happen for one big reason

We're just two episodes away from the end of The Clone Wars Season 7, and with it, the end of the entire series. Lucasfilm has made it clear that next week's episode will be the series finale, which makes sense since the plot has already caught up with Revenge of the Sith, but a recent tweet from the animation supervisor on Clone Wars suggests we might get a Season 8... if everything goes just right.

Gianni Aliotti currently supervises Star Wars: The Clone Wars lighting and special effects for Lucasfilm Animation. In other words, he plays a major role in how Clone Wars Season 7 looks. He previously worked on Rebels, another Star Wars cartoon set after Clone Wars but before A New Hope.

On April 17, Aliotti tweeted a thank you to Clone Wars fans with an intriguing message:

Glad to see so much love for our work in #TheCloneWars again. Keep loving them and we'll keep making more. :) And fear not, we at Lucasfilm Animation are still going strong, even during #COVID19

This message immediately sparked a whole bunch of questions in Aliotti's Twitter mentions, but as far as we can tell he hasn't responded to any of them. Of course, that didn't stop Star Wars fans from wondering if he could be teasing Clone Wars Season 8.

Twitter

If more Clone Wars is even possible, we're not sure what type of story it could tell. Season 7 is set to end the actual Clone Wars, so Season 8 can't really pick up where the finale leaves off.

It's possible new episodes could be more like Season 6, subtitled "The Lost Missions, which told various stories to fill in Star Wars canon (including how Yoda learned about Force ghosts). Season 8 could take a similar approach while answering unsolved questions from The Rise of Skywalker like how Palpatine survived or what it means to be a Dyad.

Then again, Aliotti might not be referring to Clone Wars Season 8 at all. Rumors have been swirling that Lucasfilm Animation's next move could be to bring back Rebels, which ended on a cliffhanger after Season 4. If fans react positively to Clone Wars, maybe Disney will bring back Rebels and finally reveal what happens to Ezra Bridger with a Season 5.

Or maybe we'll get something totally different. The Mandalorian proved there's still an appetite or new Star Wars stories, and if anyone is capable of doing just that it's the team behind the thrilling last few episodes of Clone Wars Season 7.