Star Wars Rebels Season 5 release date, trailer, plot for the rumored Disney+ sequel

It's been two years since fans of Star Wars Rebels got any new episodes to dive into. The animated series debuted in 2014 and was created by George Lucas acolyte Dave Filoni (who's also been an integral presence on Disney+ original series The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix), and Carrie Beck. Star Wars Rebels is set five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Since Season 4's wrap in 2018, Filoni has been reticent to confirm or deny if another season would happen, but with the return of The Clone Wars on Disney+, anything seems possible.

Even though a renewal for Star Wars Rebels Season 5 has yet to happen and Filoni maintains the Season 4 finale was also the series finale, there's still a chance the show could come back for Season 5. Here's what we know about a possible fifth season so far, from where the plot might be headed to a potential Disney+ release date.

Does Star Wars Rebels Season 5 have a release date?

With no renewal, there is no official Star Wars Rebels Season 5 release date. However, according to one rumor, the show could return as soon as November 2020, overlapping slightly with The Mandalorian Season 2, which premieres in October. Of course, for that to happen, production on the animated series would need to be well underway already, which seems unlikely considering we haven't heard anything official and it's pretty hard to create an entire TV show in secret (even an animated one).

If Rebels does get renewed for Season 5 this year, it's likely fans will get to watch the new episodes sometime in 2021. The most recent seasons on Star Wars Rebels, Seasons 3 and 4, were released in the fall. So, it's possible that Season 5 could also get a fall release date if it actually ends up happening.

Lucasfilm.

Who is in the Star Wars Rebels Season 5 cast?

There have been no official announcements on which Star Wars Rebels voice actors will be back for Season 5. Based on how Season 4 ended, we should expect at least our core Star Wars Rebels cast to return, including: Taylor Gray as Ezra Bridger; Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus (who died during Season 4 but could appear in flashbacks); Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla; Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren; Dave Filoni as Chopper; Steven Blum as Zeb Orrelios; Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex; and Askley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano).

While Season 4 ended with Ezra's future in doubt, his omission from a scene in The Rise of Skywalker featuring multiple (mostly) dead Jedi suggests he's still alive somewhere in the galaxy. However, according to that earlier rumor Rebels Season 5 will instead focus on Ahsoka and Sabine as they set out on a new adventure

What is the plot of Star Wars Rebels Season 5?

We still don't know for sure where the story is going for Star Wars Rebels Season 5. But, just because Filoni and co. haven't confirmed what's going on with the next season, it doesn't mean we can guess where the story could be headed based on how Season 4 concluded with the two-part finale "Family Reunion - and Farewell."

Season 4, the ostensible finale of the Star Wars Rebels saga at the time it aired, ending on a variety of interesting notes. The biggest question Season 4 leaves fans with is what happened to Ezra and where did he go after that final episode. After spending three seasons finding his place in the rebellion against the Galactic Empire, honing his Force abilities, and becoming a Jedi with the help of his mentor Kanan Jarrus, Ezra finally had the power to both resist temptations from Palpatine to come to the Dark Side and help free his home planet of Lothal. In a final showdown against Rebels big bad Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra used the Force to summon the Purrgil, those giant purple whales who can travel through hyperspace, and the Loth-Wolves to take out Thrawn and his army. He then had the Purrgil jump back into hyperspace, taking Ezra, Thrawn, and the entire Imperial fleet with them.

Lucasfilm.

Additionally, Season 4 ended with the crew of the Ghost, who we followed since the beginning of Rebels, going their separate ways. Sabine embarked on a new mission with Ahsoka to find Ezra, who disappears after the showdown with Thrawn. Hera and Rex keep fighting as members of the Rebel Alliance, fighting in the Battle of Scarif (as seeing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and the Battle of Endor. Thanks to a time jump, it was also revealed that Hera gave birth to her and Kanan's son, Jacen.

Even though the ending of Season 4 was considered the conclusion to the Star Wars Rebels story, its time jump into the future and the wealth of possibilities to show the events of the Skywalker saga from a different point-of-view (namely, through the eyes of the remaining Rebels characters) would be a really exciting direction to take the story and Star Wars in general.

Lucasfilm.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars Rebels Season 5?

There is currently no trailer for Star Wars Rebels Season 5. This is mostly because the series has not been (officially) renewed so there's nothing to show fans who are keen for more. In the meantime, longtime fans of the show can refresh their memories with an official recap of Seasons 1 to 3, courtesy of Star Wars.

Additionally, if you're looking for a recap which includes the most recent season, 2018's Season 4, you can check out the recap provided by YouTube fan channel MovieFlame. Or just rewatch the entire thing on Disney+.

Will Star Wars Rebels Season 5 connect to any Star Wars movies?

Because the events of Star Wars Rebels take place before A New Hope, there has already been some overlap with that original trilogy as well as the prequel trilogy. Iconic Star Wars characters including Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Palpatine, R2-D2, and C-3PO have all appeared on Star Wars Rebels over the past seasons. Additionally, Season 4 overlaps with the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars story, including showing Rebels characters like Hera during the Battle of Scarif.

It's highly likely Season 5 would continue to have ties to both the prequel and original Skywalker saga trilogies, but it's unclear what they would be or how they'd play out in the show.