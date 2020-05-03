To paraphrase a wise, Jedi master: End, the Clone War has. The Star Wars computer-animated series The Clone Wars will air its series finale on Monday, May 4. Season 7 Episode 12, "Victory and Death" will bring an end to the Disney+ show's climactic four-part finale, but at what time exactly can you watch it online?

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the release of Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12, from the exact time it hits Disney+ to all the plot details we already know.

What time is Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 released on Disney+?

As always, Disney+ adds new shows and movies at 3 a.m. Eastern on the date it's released. The reason why is simple: That's midnight in Burbank, California where Disney is based, making it the earliest possible time new episodes can stream.

Of course, that's not great news if you're based on the East coast like me, in which case you're options are staying up ridiculously late, waking up absurdly early, or just giving up and watching The Clone Wars at a more reasonable time. But for anyone on the West coast, it should be pretty easy to catch the Clone Wars series finale at midnight and then dream of Clone Troopers all night.

What's the official plot synopsis of Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12?

In Episode 11, Emperor Palpatine officially flipped the switch on Order 66. When the order came in, Ahsoka Tano was onboard a ship headed to Coruscant with Commander Rex, an imprisoned Darth Maul, and a whole bunch of clones. Ahsoka managed to survive after freeing Maul as a distraction. She also removed Rex's inhibitor chip so he stopped trying to kill her, but she's still pretty far from safety.

Here's the official plot synopsis for Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12:

Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

This suggests the finale episode will focus on Rex and Ahsoka rather than give us a glimpse at other what fan-favorites like Anakin, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Palpatine might be up to. However, it's still possible the final episode of Clone Wars could use a surprise twist to set up the next chapter in the Star Wars franchise...

What will happen at the end of Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12?

Short answer: We don't know. Long answer: We have a few theories.

With The Mandalorian Season 2 coming this fall, it seems possible Clone Wars could use its finale to set up another Disney+ show. We could learn more details about "The Way," the mysterious and strict set of guidelines that Din Djarin follows in The Mandalorian.

It's also possible that we could see Baby Yoda, who's technically alive during The Clone Wars. If Ahsoka meets Baby Yoda, that could help set up her reported role in The Mandalorian Season 2. It's a longshot, but it could happen.

Alternatively, The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 could provide fans of another animated Star Wars show with some closure. We still don't know what happened at the end of Star Wars Rebels, but considering Ahsoka's role on both shows, some sort of crossover isn't totally out of the question.

Whatever happens, The Clone Wars finale should be a thrilling final look at one of the most turbulent chapters in Star Wars history.