After Avengers: Endgame, it's unclear where the future of the MCU lies. While the world recovers from Thanos's terrifying power grab, the upcoming Disney+ shows will reveal what's next for the Avengers. As anticipation for Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wandavision builds, a new leak might reveal a big step for a beloved character.

According to Marvel leaker Charles Murphy, Vision's subplot in Wandavision will be loosely based on John Byrne's "Vision Quest" run in West Coast Avengers. This arc saw Vision abducted and dismantled by an international spy conglomerate called Vigilance. Murphy claims one of the subplots of the Disney+ show will see "Wanda going Humpty Dumpty and trying to reassemble Vision after his parts have been scattered around the world."

However, when he was restored by Wanda and the Avengers in the comics, he wasn't the same Vision they had previously known. Instead, he was now ghostly white and missing memories. This iteration is known as White Vision, and had no emotional connection to his past life with Scarlet Witch.

The disassembled Vision in 'West Coast Avengers' #43 Marvel Comics

Considering that Vision was effectively dead at the end of Endgame, this subplot coming into play in Wandavision teases a more permanent return beyond Wanda's dream sequences. This potential return comes with a downside. If Vision's return is truly based on this comics arc, White Vision won't be able to remember anything about Wanda or the events of the past Avengers movies. In the comics, he has the memories uploaded, though he does not have any emotional connection to them. Essentially, he's only a husk of his former self.

Vision, seemingly dead, in 'Avengers: Endgame' Marvel Entertainment

According to the leak, this subplot is only loosely based on "Vision Quest," so there's still a chance this "White Vision" will still have the memories and emotions intact, but it does seem like the next logical step for the MCU: after the cataclysmic events of the past two flagship Avengers movies, it's time to move on to a new Phase and start again with a clean slate, and what better way than a character forgetting everything?

Although it seems like a death sentence for the "Wandavision" relationship as we know it, it could breathe new life into the Avengers franchise and provide a new opportunity for a second romance between Marvel's favorite superhero lovebirds. If Wandavision finds the couple physically reunited but emotionally adrift, Avengers 5 could be the next logical opportunity to bring them back together for real. If there's one thing that's stronger than comics canon, it's love.