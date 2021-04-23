Thor 4 rumors may reveal 7 shocking Marvel deaths

Thor 4 could very well be a blood bath. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel has one of the largest casts of any Marvel standalone film to date and celebrity cameos aplenty. Some fans have started to wonder just how the film (officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder) is going to shoehorn so many characters into a single narrative.

Well, according to a sketchy new Thor: Love and Thunder rumor, the film may not live or die by the balance of characters to storyline. Why? Because Gorr the God Butcher is going to kill most of them.

The Rumor — This new Marvel rumor comes from 4chan, so until it is confirmed or denied, the report should be viewed with heavy skepticism and taken with a boulder-sized grain of salt.

The post alleges that Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher will massacre a host of characters set to appear in Love and Thunder, including The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi, made of rocks), and all of the film’s Asgardian actors (Luke Hemsworth’s Thor, Matt Damon’s Loki, Melissa McCarthy’s Hela, and Sam Neill’s Odin).

The post goes on to allege that Gorr will come close to killing Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), but that they will be saved by Drax (Dave Bautista), who will shepherd them to safety while Chris Hemsworth’s Thor tries to hold Gorr off and staunch the bleeding. That sequence will apparently climax with Gorr defeating Thor and forcing the God of Thunder to run away, so the post alleges.

Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Comics

Welcome to Valhalla — Assuming these details are correct — an admittedly huge assumption considering the source — they connect well with some of the other Thor: Love and Thunder theories that have swirled around online in recent months.

One of the most popular rumors about the film is that it will feature a sequence in which Thor visits Valhalla, the afterlife in Norse mythology. And if Gorr does kill as many characters in Love and Thunder as this rumor suggests, then it may make sense for Thor to visit the afterlife at some point in the film. Idris Elba is also rumored to return as Heimdall in the film (a rumor this post also repeats), and many believe he could appear during a potential Valhalla scene.

That is if there really even is a Valhalla scene in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Comics

The Inverse Analysis — While this post’s allegations should be treated lightly, that Gorr will kill a host of characters in Thor: Love and Thunder is not implausible — he is The God Butcher, after all. It is his raison d’etre. In the Marvel comics, the character is a powerful villain, hellbent on killing as many gods in the multiverse as he can (makes one wonder how long Russell Crowe’s Zeus will be alive in the film — again, if he is indeed in the film).

So don’t be surprised if Gorr does deal some heavy damage to Thor and his allies in Thor: Love and Thunder. Whether or not he actually kills as many characters as this allegation would lead fans to believe he will is a mystery. But he is called “The God Butcher” for a reason.