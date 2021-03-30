All signs point toward Thor 4 having one of the biggest casts of any standalone Marvel film, ever. Indeed, the Taika Waititi-directed film has assembled a massive cast that features both returning Thor and Marvel actors as well as a handful of delightful celebrity cameos.

It looks like the Thor: Love and Thunder cast just got a little bit bigger too.

The Leaks — Rumors have begun to circulate online that Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as The Grandmaster from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The rumors were sparked again after Goldblum was spotted hanging out at a rugby match in Australia with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Natalie Portman.

The Return of the Grandmaster

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time it’s been rumored that The Grandmaster will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Some early set photos from the Thor sequel sparked speculation several weeks ago that the film would feature a return trip to Sakaar — the planet featured in Thor: Ragnarok which Goldblum’s Grandmaster ruled over. While it’s still unconfirmed if Sakaar will be in Thor: Love and Thunder, these photos do seem like a pretty good sign that Goldblum will at least make an appearance in the movie. At least, it’s hard to imagine any other reason he’d be hanging out with Waititi and Hemsworth in Australia right now.

It would make sense for The Grandmaster to return in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. The last time we saw the character he was attempting to negotiate with the people of Sakaar about their successful revolution, and the character’s post-Ragnarok fate has yet to be revealed. It seems only natural — especially given how many other Ragnarok characters are returning in it — that Thor: Love and Thunder will check back in with the character.

Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — As of now, Thor: Love and Thunder seems like it’s already so packed with important story beats, major MCU characters, and fun cameos, that the mere idea of there being any room for more characters feels ridiculous. Taika Waititi managed to pack quite a lot into Thor: Ragnarok, though, and we can only assume he’s attempting to go even bigger this time around.

Taking that into account, it seems totally plausible that The Grandmaster will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and these photos only make that possibility feel even more likely. Plus, we can’t imagine Taika Waititi or Jeff Goldblum would pass up on the opportunity to bring a character as zany and weird as The Grandmaster back at least one more time.