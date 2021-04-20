Thor 4 leaks reveal Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher transformation

Our first look at Thor’s new nemesis is finally here. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, formally known as Thor: Love and Thunder, is bringing a powerful new bad guy into the MCU in the form of Gorr the God Butcher. The character is set to be played by Christian Bale in the film and promises to be a suitably formidable foe for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Now, after months of waiting, fans have finally gotten their first taste of what Bale’s Gorr is going to look like in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Leaks — Christian Bale was photographed walking out-and-about this past weekend in Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in the midst of its lengthy production. And in keeping with his well-known reputation for physically transforming himself from film to film, Bale looks quite unlike his typical self right now.

Why? Because the actor can be seen sporting an uncharacteristically bald head in the photos. You can see for yourself by clicking here.

Gorr. Marvel Comics

The God Butcher — Anyone familiar with Bale’s usual look will, no doubt, be shocked to see him sporting such a totally clean-shaven head, but it isn’t all that surprising given the character he’s playing in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the Marvel comics, not only is Gorr an alien, but he’s also bald and has a pair of long, Twi'lek-esque tentacles that sprout out of his head and run down past his neck. So, given the prosthetics and effects that Marvel will no doubt use to create the character’s physical appearance on-screen, it makes sense that Bale shaved his head role for the role.

Of course, it remains to be seen just how faithful to the comics Thor: Love and Thunder will ultimately be in its depiction of Gorr. It’s entirely possible that the film’s version of the character could look like he was pulled straight from a Thor: God of Thunder comic book panel, or he will only look passingly similar to his comic book self.

Unfortunately, Bale is one of the few stars of Thor: Love and Thunder who has yet to be photographed by paparazzi on one of the film’s actual sets, so we don’t have any clear idea of what his costume or physical appearance will be in the film. The actor’s shaved head does, however, suggest that Love and Thunder will at least stick somewhat close to the character’s bald, alien look in the comics.

First, he fought crime. Now, he butchers gods. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Inverse Analysis — While recent rounds of set leaks and behind-the-scenes photos have spoiled a lot about Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s still plenty about the Taika Waititi-directed sequel that is still a mystery. And among the film’s many remaining secrets are the specific character designs for Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor and Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, which fans will likely have to wait until the release of the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer to see.

Of course, what also waits to be seen is if Gorr will wield the same weapon in Thor: Love and Thunder as he does in the comics — a god-killing sword of living darkness known as All-Black the Necrosword. Personally? It’s one of the biggest things I’m hoping to see in Thor: Love and Thunder.