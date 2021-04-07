Thor 4 leaks reveal a disappointing detail about Gorr the God Butcher

We've already seen plenty of set photos from Thor: Love and Thunder, but a recent leak reveals that the most exciting images could be coming very soon.

A new report offers up fresh details about Christian Bale’s imminent arrival in Australia where the fourth Thor movie is filming. Here’s what you need to know.

The set of Thor: Love and Thunder has been particularly busy for the past few months. We’ve seen exciting new takes on classic characters like Jane Foster and Thor, celebrity cameos like Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and even Russell Crowe. Also, magic goats.

However, up until now, we still haven’t seen the movie’s main villain: Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

A Twitter account focused on tracking updates on the film with the accurate handle @lovethundernews recently reported that Bale had been spotted in Australia, suggesting it won’t be long before we see him on the set of Thor 4.

Beyond the fact that we may finally see what Bale’s take on the Marvel villain Gorr the God Butcher looks like, does this leak reveal anything about the movie? The answer isn’t as clear-cut as you might think.

Thor 4 and Gorr the God Butcher

It’s tempting to assume that if Thor: Love and Thunder has already been filming for months and Christian Bale is just now showing up, that’s because he has a relatively minor role in the movie. And when you think about how Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, this actually makes sense.

Hela was presumably the main villain of that film, but she’s only in the movie for 12 minutes (according to one screentime breakdown). That’s less screentime than Valkyrie!

This also makes sense when you think about the structure of that film, which sends Thor on a series of adventures before finally having him clash with his evil sister. Will Thor: Love and Thunder take a similar approach?

Gorr in the comics. Marvel

Based on Bale’s late arrival and Taika’s tendency to limit his big bad’s screentime, it seems possible that Gorr the God Butcher could also have a relatively minor role in Thor: Love and Thunder. That feels a bit disappointing considering everything we know about the character. Then again, Hela certainly left a strong impression in just 12 minutes so there’s no reason Gorr can’t do the same.

It’s also worth noting that we’re nowhere near the end of Thor: Love and Thunder production. According to that same Thor 4 leaker on Twitter, the movie is set to keep filming “until June.” That means there’s plenty of time for Bale to record a meaty role, which is particularly important if Gorr turns out to be a recurring villain in the MCU.

Either way, we’re excited to (hopefully) get our first glimpse at Bale in full God Butcher makeup very soon — even if his actual role in Thor 4 turns out to be a little less momentous than we originally thought.