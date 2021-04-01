Thor 4 leaks: every celebrity cameo we know about (so far)

Marvel fans should get ready to see a lot of famous faces in Thor 4. The Taika Waititi-directed Marvel sequel has been filming in Australia for several months now, with a number of notable leaks and confirmations along the way. In this time, it has become increasingly clear just how packed the cast for the film — officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder — is going to be.

In fact, it’s looking increasingly likely that Thor: Love and Thunder is going to have the most star-studded cast of any standalone Marvel film to date. With that in mind, here are all the major celebrity cameos (that we know about) in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon “dies” in Thor: Ragnarok Marvel Studios

Jason Bourne himself, Matt Damon, is set to make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, following his memorable but brief cameo in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Leaked set photos have confirmed that Damon will be appearing in the same role he did in Ragnarok, as an Asgardian actor tasked with playing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

He isn’t the only Asgardian actor from Thor: Ragnarok returning for Thor: Love and Thunder either.

Luke Hemsworth

Two Hemsworths, two Thors. Marvel Studios

In addition to Neill and Damon, Luke Hemsworth is also set to reprise his role as an unnamed Asgardian actor in Thor: Love and Thunder. 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok saw Hemsworth portraying the God of Thunder — a role played by his real-life brother — in that film’s play version of 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. He looks to be reprising his role as the MCU’s go-to Thor actor once again.

Sam Neill

Sam Neill as “Odin” in Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel Studios

Sam Neill, who played an Asgardian actor playing Anthony Hopkins’ Odin in Thor: Ragnarok, is returning in a similar capacity in Thor: Love and Thunder. As was the case with Damon, several batches of leaked set photos were responsible for spoiling Neill’s return, some of which even showed him dressed in the same pedestrian costume that Hopkins’ Odin sported in Thor: Ragnarok.

Hemsworth, Neill, and Damon’s respective returns all seem to be in service of Thor: Love and Thunder’s massive, in-universe stage reimagining of the events of Thor: Ragnarok. As a result, they’re not the only famous faces set to show up in the film’s already delightfully silly play.

Melissa McCarthy

Yeah, she can’t believe it, either! Discovery+

In what is still one of the most surprising Thor: Love and Thunder developments we’ve gotten in recent months, set photos from the film’s Australia-based production revealed that Melissa McCarthy is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

The powerhouse comedic actress will join Neill, Damon, and Hemsworth in Love and Thunder’s Ragnarok play, where she’ll star as an Asgardian actress playing Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

Russell Crowe

Are you not entertained? Universal

Rumors began to swirl that Russell Crowe could have a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder after the actor was spotted hanging with Waititi and several of the film’s cast members at a recent rugby game in Australia. It didn’t take long for those rumors to be proven true either, with Crowe confirmed to have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this week.

However, unlike the film’s other cameos, we don’t yet know who Crowe will be playing in Thor: Love and Thunder or how large his role will be. It’s entirely possible that Crowe’s character — whoever it is — may have a larger presence in the film than the previously mentioned Asgardian actors. Conversely, his appearance could be even more contained.

Marvel fans are already speculating about who the Oscar winner could be playing, but right now, it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Asgardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — The above cameos make up just part of Thor: Love and Thunder’s immense cast, which will also include returning actors from previous MCU films like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

Christian Bale is also set to make his MCU debut as Love and Thunder’s main villain, Gorr the God Butcher, while both Idris Elba and Jeff Goldblum are rumored to be returning as Heimdall and The Grandmaster, respectively, as well.

In other words, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is truly already one for the ages.