The 25 most surprising stories of human potential in 2019

Whether it’s via your Instagram feed, your mother, or the Reddit board r/TIL, we are inundated every day with tips to help us be better, healthier, richer, and happier. But not all of these pieces of advice are created equal. Some have zero scientific evidence behind them. But take heart: In 2019, Inverse studied the research for you.
We’ve picked 25 discoveries from 2019 that shine a light on all that humans are capable of — and offer a masterclass in self-improvement.
Did we miss something? Tell us. Email your suggestions.
25. Study: MDMA may have a surprising effect on our ability to learn
The drug may return the brain to a teenage “critical period,’ re-opening neural plasticity.
24. Turning back time: Humans can reverse their biological age
People can roll back the clock with three commercially available drugs.
23. 3 reasons why being around pets can make you happier and healthier
“There is something unique about our relationship with animals.”
22. Dating app “addicts” share these two traits
About 40 percent of people date online to find partners. But what if you can’t stop swiping?
21. How to hack your diet to fight depression
Just three weeks of chowing down on specific foods could improve your mood.
20. The scientific reason why working 9-to-5 is unfair to “night owls”
There’s a need to “create more flexibility in our society.”
19. Futuristic light therapy could help you get 43 extra minutes of sleep
“Flash therapy” could be the next big sleep aid.
18. Study: Math skills may depend on this one personality trait
The ability to compute numbers and make sense of problems will only take you so far.
17. For fecal transplants, not all poop is created equal
Are you a “super pooper” — and, if not, could you become one?
16. Grit may be the “secret sauce” for success
Passion and perseverance keep people performing, even when the going gets tough.
15. Study exposes anxiety’s roots in the brain — and points way to treatment
“We are getting closer to defining the cells and molecules producing or preventing anxiety.”
14. This is the best time to work out to form a habit
Can you HIIT it in the morning?
13. This may be the fastest way to learn something new, according to science
Perfection is not the ultimate goal of learning, researchers say.
12. Is intermittent fasting the longevity life hack we’ve been waiting for?
Diving into the science behind 2019’s favorite diet.
11. Scientists traced procrastination’s deep biological roots in the brain
Procrastination is not just poor time management.
10. Taking this one supplement could help fight depression
Research reveals the brain-boosting power of one common supplement.
9. Studies: One daily habit may help your brain beat the effects of aging
You can’t stop the passage of time, but you can do lots of crosswords.
8. Study pinpoints the limit of human endurance — and it’s impressively high
“The limits of endurance appear to be non-negotiable.”
7. Why you should start talking to yourself, according to science
Talking to yourself can help you achieve your goals — if you do it right.
6. Growing up in nature can offer lasting psychological benefits — study
For children, spending time in nature might safeguard their later mental health.
5. Study: Naps may actually save your life
This is how many naps you should take a week, according to science.
4. Before a panic attack strikes, stressed-out people can use this technique
This NAVY seal method could be the key to overcoming panic.
3. Study reveals why getting enough sleep may be critical to your health
A November 2019 study suggests seven hours may be the ‘magic number’ for ideal sleep.
2. Rat study hints at the benefits of psychedelic micro-dosing
Scientists are getting closer to unraveling the science behind all the hype.
1. To master new skills, follow these 4 psychologist-backed tips
Expert musicians practice deliberately to master new skills. Their technique can be applied to anything.