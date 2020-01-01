The 25 most surprising stories of human potential in 2019

Whether it’s via your Instagram feed, your mother, or the Reddit board r/TIL, we are inundated every day with tips to help us be better, healthier, richer, and happier. But not all of these pieces of advice are created equal. Some have zero scientific evidence behind them. But take heart: In 2019, Inverse studied the research for you.

We’ve picked 25 discoveries from 2019 that shine a light on all that humans are capable of — and offer a masterclass in self-improvement.

Did we miss something? Tell us. Email your suggestions.

The drug may return the brain to a teenage “critical period,’ re-opening neural plasticity.

People can roll back the clock with three commercially available drugs.

“There is something unique about our relationship with animals.”

About 40 percent of people date online to find partners. But what if you can’t stop swiping?

Just three weeks of chowing down on specific foods could improve your mood.

There’s a need to “create more flexibility in our society.”

“Flash therapy” could be the next big sleep aid.

The ability to compute numbers and make sense of problems will only take you so far.

Are you a “super pooper” — and, if not, could you become one?

Passion and perseverance keep people performing, even when the going gets tough.

“We are getting closer to defining the cells and molecules producing or preventing anxiety.”

Can you HIIT it in the morning?

Perfection is not the ultimate goal of learning, researchers say.

Diving into the science behind 2019’s favorite diet.

Procrastination is not just poor time management.

Research reveals the brain-boosting power of one common supplement.

You can’t stop the passage of time, but you can do lots of crosswords.

“The limits of endurance appear to be non-negotiable.”

Talking to yourself can help you achieve your goals — if you do it right.

For children, spending time in nature might safeguard their later mental health.

This is how many naps you should take a week, according to science.

This NAVY seal method could be the key to overcoming panic.

A November 2019 study suggests seven hours may be the ‘magic number’ for ideal sleep.

Scientists are getting closer to unraveling the science behind all the hype.

Expert musicians practice deliberately to master new skills. Their technique can be applied to anything.