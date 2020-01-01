2019's 20 most incredible stories about our planet 

In 2019, Inverse covered a cornucopia of incredible studies and discoveries that change the way we see the world. We also kept up on the weirder aspects of the planet we call home (20-pound invasive rodents, anyone?). From why dog eyebrows make you weak at the knees to how Cold War satellites can help shine a light on climate change, these are the 20 biggest Earth stories from 2019.

Did we miss anything? Email us your favorite stories about our incredible planet from 2019.

The United States was very motivated to “study” this hard-to-access region back in the ‘70s…

Nutria are chomping up parts of California and Louisiana — humans have some bizarre ways of dealing with them.

The top sustainable diet is unaffordable for one-fifth of the population — food systems need to change.

Arctic warming is making permafrost way less permanent, with dire consequences for seed banks.

Parts of Baffin Island haven’t seen the light of day for millennia — but that’s rapidly changing.

Great whites just can’t dine on elephant seals in peace.

Inaccessible Island is full of garbage, and the problem is getting worse every year.

If a tiny bug’s brain can do math, so can you.

It may be lost, but you can still see evidence of Greater Adria today.

Bonobo males are better off if their mom wants them to get it on — chimps aren’t so lucky.

Great apes show evidence of “theory of mind,” the ability to infer their own and others’ internal states.

Inverse looks back on the 2019 fires and how you can make a difference.

A notorious class of chemicals could have invisible effects that take a toll over time.

In 2019, Inverse met a young “upcycling” enthusiast who created a more eco-friendly plastic.

It’s some spooky, slimy science.

Modern medicine is taking a lesson from the past.

There is a lesson to be learned from this 2019 meme.

“Puppy dog eyes” aren’t just sweet — they evolved to manipulate us.

The newest approach: ornithological identification.

The controversial study zooms in on at least one place our species called home.