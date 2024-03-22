Minivans can be sporty too — or at least that’s the point Volkswagen is trying to make.

As proof, VW has offered up the ID. Buzz GTX, a much sexier version of the recent EV revival of its classic minibus.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

So what makes the new ID. Buzz so sporty? A lot of things. For one, there are two motors, which equates to a lot of more performant stats over the non-GTX microbus. That includes 335 horsepower and a 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Sure, that’s no Tesla Model 3, but for a minivan, that’s pretty quick. I wouldn’t take this thing to the track, though, since there’s a software-limited speed of 99 mph.

The improved performance also means the GTX flavor of the ID. Buzz can tow more. Depending on which wheelbase you choose, the towing capacity can be as much as 1,750 pounds more than the non-GTX counterpart.

And, of course, a sportier minivan wouldn’t count if it didn’t look sporty. VW is giving the GTX a whole new look with a new bumper in GTX styling, a black grille with a honeycomb design, as well as new side air elements. The grille, air guide elements, GTX branding, and mirror housings are all done up in high-gloss black. You can choose either a solid red color or a two-tone silver and red like the EVs seen above.

Of course, the interior gets a similar treatment with seats that come in black microfleece and a GTX-specific diamond pattern in addition to red seams and piping. That same red theme extends to the cross-stitching on the steering wheel.

A premium trim wouldn’t be complete without more tech, so VW is also adding a heads-up display as an option and bumping up the EV’s touchscreen to 12.9 inches instead of the previous 12 inches. The automaker is also integrating its new IDA voice assistant which uses ChatGPT if you were looking for something even more high-tech.

ID. Buzz GTX Release Date and Price

VW says its souped-up ID. Buzz GTX is coming in the second half of this year. And fear not, it’ll be available in the U.S., as well as Europe.

There’s no official word on pricing, but expect it to cost well above the price of the base 2025 ID. Buzz, which is expected to cost around $50,000.