Toyota may have been off to a rough start with EVs thanks to the bZ4X, but everyone deserves a second chance.

The Japanese automaker revealed plans for its next EV, the Urban SUV Concept, at its annual event in Brussels. While it’s just a concept for now, Toyota is aiming to make this into a fully electric compact SUV that’s geared towards commuting in a European city.

This already looks a lot better than the bZ4X. Toyota

As unexciting as another SUV on the road will be, at least the Urban SUV Concept has a striking appearance that blends its chunky features into a compact form factor. We’re not sure what changes Toyota will have to go through for a production-ready model, but the automaker could really use an EV that delivers on affordability and looks.

BETTER BATTERY DESIGN

As a compact SUV, Toyota’s upcoming EV would compete against the likes of the Hyundai Kona, the Kia Niro, or the Chevrolet Bolt.

We’re still light on details, but Toyota says the upcoming compact SUV will have a front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive option. More importantly, there will also be two battery options, including one designed for more range, and another meant for affordability. We do know that Toyota is working on a solid-state battery design that could see its EVs get up to nearly 1,000 miles of range.

The production version of the Urban SUV Concept will be coming to Europe first in 2024. Toyota

Beyond those tidbits, Toyota says the Urban SUV Concept will have a flexible interior that can be adjusted to either focus on passenger comfort or more cargo capacity. The automaker also revealed the dimensions, which will make it 14 feet long, about 6 feet wide, and just more than 5 feet tall.

MADE FOR EUROPEAN STREETS

According to Toyota, a production version of the Urban SUV Concept is set to hit European markets in 2024. This makes a lot of sense since smaller cars tend to suit the European customer base more, but we desperately need more city commuter-style EVs in the States.

If the Urban SUV Concept doesn’t make it to the U.S., Toyota is working on the development of a total of six all-electric models by 2026. Still, we’ll get more details on the Urban SUV Concept and see a production model version next year.