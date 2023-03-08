It may not be an Ioniq in name, but we see a lot of similarities with Hyundai’s new Kona EV. Hyundai debuted its refreshed all-electric small SUV that offers more range and a slim light bar on the hood, clearly drawing inspiration from the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai’s Ioniq EVs have been turning heads so far with their futuristic designs combined with decent range and pricing. The Korean automaker has applied that same formula to the refreshed Kona EV, which feels like the more approachable model of the $41,450 Ioniq 5.

The Hyundai Kona could define the small SUV category for EVs. Hyundai

As much as we love a flashy EV concept, the more modest options are the ones that have a lasting impact on a brand. While the EV market is still in its early stages, we really need a model that can have as much relevance as a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic. With Hyundai’s successful model for its EVs so far, there’s a real chance that the Kona EV could position itself as the go-to option for an affordable, reliable EV.

EV-FIRST DESIGN

Unlike the first-gen Kona, Hyundai designed the 2024 model of its small SUV as an EV first, then adapted it as a hybrid and gas-powered version. The second-gen Kona also offers the sportier N Line trim for each of its variants.

Hyundai previously showed off the interior and exterior design of the new Kona, which offers 12.3-inch displays and more interior space than the 2023 model. Now, we have some concrete specs to see how the Kona lines up with the competition.

Hyundai gave the new Kona EV a little more interior space. Hyundai

The Kona’s Long Range model is powered by a 160 kW motor that runs off a 65.4 kWh battery, giving it a roughly 304-mile range on a single charge. While Hyundai didn’t reveal the range of its standard Kona, it uses a 114.6 kW motor and a 48.4 kWh battery.

Both the Standard and Long Range models can get from 10 to 80 percent in 41 minutes using a fast charger. Those charging estimates are not very impressive, especially compared to the Ioniq 5 which can go from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. Still, the Kona feels like it was billed as the lite version of the Ioniq 5, so it was bound to have less impressive specs.

The fast charging on the Kona EV isn’t particularly fast. Hyundai

The refreshed Kona still has a ton of safety features, like SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System, Blind-spot View Monitor, Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Hyundai added a frunk to the new Kona, which only gives you 27 liters of storage space, but the actual trunk offers 466 liters.

NO PRICE YET

While Hyundai revealed some more specs for the 2024 Kona, we still don’t have any pricing or availability details. We’re expecting the refreshed Kona to stay around the starting price of the 2023 model at $33,350.

Still, the refreshed Kona’s starting price will be a huge determining factor if it’s successful or not. With a killer price point, the previous Kona garnered a lot of attention based on value alone. If Hyundai carries it over to the refreshed Kona with its slight upgrades, there’s a real chance that this will be one of the most common EVs on the road.