Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover: price, range, specs, release date for the new EV

The Ioniq 5 is the first in a line of all-electric vehicles from Hyundai that adopt the Ioniq nameplate and an entirely new design ethos that has to be seen to be believed. The Ioniq 5 looks like a concept car, but Hyundai assures us that it’s the real deal.

Based on the new E-GMP platform that will underpin all the brand’s future EVs (and one that’s shared with corporate cousin Kia for some nice economies of scale), the Ioniq 5 has a wheelbase that’s longer than Hyundai’s mid-size three-row Palisade SUV, even though it’s roughly the dimensions of the much smaller Hyundai Tucson compact SUV.

The wheels are pushed way out to the corners of the car, making it far roomier inside than you would expect. And, perhaps most significantly, Hyundai has designed it to charge really fast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ioniq 5, from price and specs to range and charging time.

The Ioniq 5 can charge at up to 350 kW, if you can find the right DC fast charger. Hyundai

How fast can I charge the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

This is where the Ioniq 5 really shines. Hyundai has really focused on maximizing charging speeds:

The car supports both 800-volt and 400-volt charging.

On an ultra-fast 350-kilowatt charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge its 77.4 kWh battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

It can pick up 68 miles of range in five minutes if you only have time for a top-up.

The 10.9 kW onboard charger can fill the battery on a residential Level 2 charger in a little under 7 hours.

Hyundai is partnering with Electrify America, a network of charging stations owned by Volkswagen, to give all Ioniq 5 buyers two years of unlimited 30-minute fast-charging sessions.

You can also uncharge the Ioniq 5 by plugging in an adapter to the charging port that allows the car to be used as a giant battery backup, providing up to 1.9 kW of power via a standard 120-volt power outlet. Hyundai suggests that it could even be used as an emergency power source to charge up a stranded EV.

What’s the range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Hyundai targets a maximum range of 300 miles on its single motor, RWD model, while the dual-motor AWD version should get around 269 miles. The top-of-the-line Limited AWD model has all manner of fancy extra features (that add some weight), and it gets 244 miles of range as a result.

The Ioniq 5 has a standard crossover shape but with an extremely long wheelbase thanks to its all-electric design. Hyundai

How much horsepower and torque does the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have?

The dual-motor Ioniq 5 has a combined output of 320 horsepower (74kW from the front motor and 165 kW from the rear) and 446 lb-ft of torque. The single-motor RWD version makes 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

What’s the 0-60 time of the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

With the AWD setup, the sprightly crossover can go from 0-60 MPH in less than five seconds. All versions of the Ioniq 5 are limited to 115 MPH.

Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 self-driving?

Not exactly. It’s equipped with the next generation of Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist technology that combines adaptive cruise control with active lane centering to reduce the stress of driving. It’s not permanently hands-free like GM’s Super Cruise or Ford’s BlueCruise, but it will significantly reduce the amount of work a driver needs to do.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 will assist with lane changes and respond appropriately to close-call, low-speed “cut-ins” by other drivers. As a bonus, the adaptive cruise control system will learn the driver’s personal tendencies for acceleration and spacing to the vehicle ahead, approximating the driver’s preferred driving behavior when the computer is helping to manage things.

The Ioniq 5 also has a host of other safety features, including automatic emergency braking, automatic avoidance steering if another car starts to come into your lane, and steering assistance to avoid other obstacles in your path.

It uses rear-facing radar to make sure that vehicles aren’t coming up on the vehicle from behind when it’s parked, and it will proactively lock the doors and prevent kids (or parents) from flinging open the rear doors if a car or bicycle is about to pass.

The head-up display in the Ioniq 5 shows all manner of information, including current speed and the status of various driver-assist features. Hyundai

What is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 release date?

The Ioniq 5 will go on sale in late 2021 in several different EV-friendly states (including AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, MA, ME, MD, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, and VT) with a broader national rollout starting in 2022.

What’s the price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Pricing was not shared, but Hyundai says it will be competitive with vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4. That suggests a final price point between $45,000 and $55,000 before a $7,500 federal tax break and any state incentives are applied.

Hyundai said they’re planning to offer the Ioniq 5 as a subscription service in addition to the more traditional car purchase models. The subscription would be a single monthly payment that covers the vehicle, insurance, and maintenance.

How can I pre-order the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Details on the preorder program will be announced in the fall, but more information is available on Hyundai’s website.

The pixel theme is echoed across the car, including on the head and taillights, and on decorative elements inside and out. Hyundai

What about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7?

The Ioniq 6 will be a midsize sedan similar in size to the current Hyundai Sonata, and the Ioniq 7 will be a large three-row SUV similar to the Hyundai Palisade. They’ll be built on the same E-GMP platform, but Hyundai has not shared any other information about those upcoming vehicles.