Despite the first Cybertruck deliveries being slated for later this week, there’s still a lot we don’t know.

That means — despite some specs like a payload capacity of 3,500 lbs, a towing capacity of more than 14,000 lbs, and 100 cubic feet of exterior storage — Tesla’s most anticipated truck is still largely a mystery.

Hopefully, those big questions will be answered this week at its reveal event on November 30, but for now, we’ve compiled the big specs to look out for if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the Cybertruck since 2019.

Several key details about the Cybertruck are still in the dark. Tesla

1. PRICE

It’s wild that we’ve made it this far into the Cybertruck journey and we’re still not 100 percent sure about the starting price. When it was first announced, Tesla said it was aiming for a base price of around $40,000, but that was four years ago.

A lot has changed since 2019 and we’re expecting Tesla to at least bump up that price tag to rival something like Ford’s F-150 Lightning which starts at $49,995. Of course, the Cybertruck will come in different configurations, so we’re assuming the most affordable one will be a single-motor rear-wheel drive model.

2. RANGE

Arguably just as important as an EV’s price is its range, which is a figure we also don’t have with the Cybertruck. Going off of 2019 estimates once again, Tesla has previously said that a high-end model would get more than 500 miles. Anywhere close to 500 miles is impressive, but some confirmation would be nice.

We may even have to wait for the first Cybertrucks to hit the road soon to get real-life range estimates. It’s highly likely Tesla has completed its testing with the EPA, but for some reason, we still don’t have exact range numbers. Needless to say, range estimates are crucial for anyone planning to haul or tow anything with the Cybertruck since it could drastically affect range.

Tesla has managed to keep the Cybertruck’s price and range a mystery to this day. Tesla

3. CHARGING TIMES

Closely tied to range, Tesla still hasn’t revealed how long it’ll take to top off a Cybertruck. Most of Tesla’s other models can get from 0 to 80 percent charge in less than 30 minutes with a Supercharger, but the Cybertruck could have a significantly larger battery than the rest of Tesla’s lineup.

That means we don’t know how long we’ll be waiting at a Supercharger station when we need to get a quick charge for the Cybertruck. At least we do know that the latest Superchargers will have a max output of 350 kW.

4. STORAGE SPACE DIMENSIONS

We’ve seen a leaked spec sheet about the Cybertruck’s dimensions, but no actual confirmation from Tesla itself. It doesn’t look like there will be a lot of room within the snub-nosed frunk of the Cybertruck, but most people are concerned with how big the truck bed will be.

According to the leaks, it’s more than six feet long, but there’s a valid debate on what the truck bed can really fit.

5. WEIGHT

Like the truck bed mystery, we can only go off of leaked specs with the Cybertruck’s total weight. While the rumors point to a starting weight of 6,670 lbs, it can go all the way up to nearly 6,900 lbs — that’s if the leaks are accurate.

Wall Street Journal recently reported that Tesla is struggling to work with the ultra-hard stainless steel that makes up the Cybertruck. Instead of the aluminum that most EV makers use, the stainless steel likely adds to the durability, but also the weight.

6. BULLETPROOF WINDOWS

Who could forget that glorious live demo of the Cybertruck’s windows getting shattered by a metal ball? Several years after that embarrassing mishap, Musk went on the Joe Rogan Experience to confirm that bulletproof windows were still an option, but they wouldn’t be able to be rolled up or down. That was followed by Rogan shooting an arrow into the side of the Cybertruck, not the windows.

That means we still don’t have concrete proof that the Cybertruck’s windows will be bulletproof just yet. Musk also said on the podcast that Tesla conducted demos where they fired at the Cybertruck with different guns, adding that a video would be released soon. Unsurprisingly, here we are, three days out, and still no video showing a Cybertruck getting shot at.

The Cybertruck may be able to survive an arrow, but what about rapid gunfire? Elon Musk / Twitter

7. WINDSHIELD WIPER

This may not be the most groundbreaking element of the Cybertruck, but the massive singular windshield wiper is another design departure from typical car design. There’s been some speculation that it’s actually several wipers combined to form one huge one, but we’re curious to see if this proves to be a better design than the traditional two-wiper system. Even if Tesla doesn’t reveal anything else, please just tell us how the massive windshield wiper works.