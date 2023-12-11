Believe it or not, the handheld gaming market just got a little more crowded. And for anyone itching to play emulated GameCube and PS2 games on the go, that’s good news.

Retroid Pocket just announced its latest handheld, the Retroid Pocket 4, with improved specs so it can handle both PlayStation 2 and GameCube titles smoothly. If you’re already familiar with Retroid Pocket, you’ll be happy to hear that the Retroid Pocket 4 doesn’t stray too far from the design of its predecessors.

The best part is the upcoming handheld will start at an even lower price than the PlayStation 2 and GameCube when they first came out. That means you can do another playthrough of classic titles like Final Fantasy X, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, or even The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker in something that feels more like a Game Boy Advance.

These Retroid Pocket 4 colorways are perfect for old-school games. Retroid

ON PAR WITH CLASSIC CONSOLES

Retroid Pocket will be offering its latest handheld in two models, a base and a Pro model. The base model comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chip, while the Pro model is upgraded with the Dimensity 1100. While these are mid-range chips that won’t match the performance of something like the Ayaneo Kun, it’s more than enough to handle your cherished childhood games from 20 years ago.

Retroid Pocket is bumping the Pro model to 8GB RAM, while the base model tops out at 4GB. Both models will still get 128GB of storage, but you can expand that thanks to a microSD card slot. The Retroid Pocket 4’s models also get a bump up to 5,000 mAh battery capacity which means more gaming time. If you already have the Retroid Pocket 3+ that came out last year, this may not be much of an upgrade, but it should mean smoother performance when it comes to PS2 and GameCube emulation.

Transparent colorways and retro handhelds go hand-in-hand. Retroid

Retroid Pocket confirmed on X that the 4/Pro models will have analog triggers and Hall effect joysticks. The handheld maker didn’t change up the exterior design much, but it did move the menu buttons to the face of the device, instead of leaving them to the sides like the Retroid Pocket 3.

NO TRANSPARENT PURPLE THIS TIME

Retroid Pocket says it’ll announce the launch details later, but it did already reveal the pricing for both models. The Retroid Pocket 4 base model will start at $149, while the Pro version will start at $199.

You’ll still get to choose between those retro-inspired colorways, including transparent models in white, red, and blue, and standard colors of black and white. There’s even a gray option that’s an obvious callback to the color scheme of the SNES. We’re not getting the atomic purple color that everyone loves, but Ayn has got that covered with a similar horizontal handheld.