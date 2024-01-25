Porsche’s New EV Pumps Out 630 Horsepower and More Than 300 Miles of Range

Porsche is taking its first step towards converting its entire lineup into all-electric models.

The German automaker revealed its second all-electric model, the Macan, that comes in two trims. At the lower end, the Macan 4 starts at $78,800 excluding delivery costs. At the top end, the Macan Turbo packs 630 horsepower and rips from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. While Porsche hasn’t confirmed EPA range estimates yet, Porsche’s initial numbers point to at least 300 miles on a single charge.

All of that is wrapped into a teched-out EV that introduces a ton of firsts compared to the ICE counterpart that the Macan is based on. The Macan will be Porsche’s first EV to be converted from an existing model since the Taycan was built exclusively as an EV. On top of that, the Macan is the first to use Porsche’s completely new EV platform.

Porsche is still waiting for EPA range numbers, but the Macan should get at least 300 miles. Porsche

A Smarter Way to Fast Charge

Speaking of Porsche’s new EV platform, the Premium Platform Electric, the Macan will use an 800V architecture that allows for better fast charging capabilities. Still, the Macan can take advantage of most fast charging stations that run top out at around 400 volts since there’s a switch that can effectively split the battery into two for even more efficient charging.

The Porsche Macan will run off a 100 kWh battery, where 95 kWh is usable. The battery allows for a roughly 320- to 380-mile range for the Macan 4 and around a 321- to 367-mile range for the Macan Turbo. Since these are just estimated ranges right now, Porsche says we’ll get the EPA range figures closer to when the Macan deliveries. Either way, you can fast charge the EV up to 270 kW, allowing for a fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 21 minutes. The regenerative braking should also let you recoup some charge from the electric motors while you’re driving.

Porsche’s second EV is packed with new features. Porsche

Driver Display Inside and Out

Besides pumping out a ridiculous amount of horsepower, the Macan Turbo puts out 833 lb-ft of torque and hits a top speed of 161 mph. The more modest Macan 4 has 402 horsepower and generates around 479 lb-ft of torque instead for a top speed of 136 mph and a 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Both Macan models will come in all-wheel drive, dual-motor configurations, but there will be an optional add-on of rear-axle steering that maxes out at five degrees. We’ve seen this before with Porsche’s other models, but it’s the first time the Macan is getting this feature that allows for tighter turns and more stability when you’re getting close to those top speeds. It’s not as wild as Hyundai’s crab-walking tech, though.

Porsche put a retractable rear spoiler in the back, which helps the Macan’s aerodynamics hit a 0.25 drag coefficient. When you’re driving, you get Porsche’s heads-up display that spits out a projection nearly 33 feet in front of you that’s around the size of an 87-inch screen. Inside, Porsche went much more traditional with a 12.6-inch driver display, a 10.9-inch center screen, and another 10.9-inch display for passengers. Porsche says the Macan’s infotainment system is based on Android Automotive, but will still be compatible with Apple CarPlay.

The triple-screen dashboard isn’t as cool as the augmented reality display. Porsche

Another All-Electric Luxury SUV

Porsche has already opened up preorders for the Macan, which is expected to see its first deliveries in the second half of the year. You could go with the more reserved Macan 4 with a price tag to match, or you could upgrade to the Macan Turbo which starts at $105,300 without the additional fees. At that price range, we’re expecting Porsche’s next EV to be a serious threat to Tesla’s Model X or BMW’s iX.