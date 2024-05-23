Kia’s Most Affordable EV Yet Gets More Than 300 Miles of Range

Finally, an affordable EV that’s coming to the U.S. — eventually.

Kia revealed its EV3, an all-electric compact car that’s targeting a wider audience with its more affordable price and solid range. It still matches the boxy design language of its older siblings, the EV6 and the larger EV9, but in a more approachable package.

While we’ve been teased with enough mini EVs that are better suited for smaller European cities, Kia wants to bring the EV3 to the U.S. in the coming years. Until then, we’ll have to make do with the slim number of existing options, like the Hyundai Kona, or wait for the comeback of the Chevrolet Bolt.

Kia plans to bring the EV3 over to the U.S. in the coming years. Kia

Great Range, but No 800V

Kia didn’t reveal all the trims for the EV3, but we know it will come with either a 58.3 kWh or 81.4 kWh battery. The larger battery means a range of 600 kilometers, or around 372 miles, but the EV3 also gets Kia’s new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking tech that should get you even further. Don’t expect any serious power with this compact model though, since the EV3 maxes out at 105 mph and goes from 0 to 62 mph in an unexciting 7.5 seconds.

Unlike its more expensive EVs, Kia decided on a 400V architecture for the EV3, meaning it’ll take you around 31 minutes to charge it up from 10 to 80 percent. We’re guessing this was a way to keep costs down since that’s nearly double the time it takes the EV6 to recharge the same amount. However, Kia still has V2L compatibility with the EV3, which means you can use the battery to power your laptops and small appliances.

Inside, Kia introduces its AI assistant to the EV3, marking the automaker’s first EV to get the tech. The generative AI should feel more natural to talk to and will offer advice with travel plans or help you navigate entertainment or the EV’s UI. Even though the EV3 will be the first, Kia wants to eventually roll out its AI assistant to other models.

EV3 owners will get the first taste of how helpful Kia’s AI Assistant will be. Kia

Coming to the U.S. Soon

Naturally, Kia will introduce the EV3 first in Korea starting in July before doing a European launch in the second half of the year. The automaker wants to expand EV3 sales into other regions and confirmed with Motor1 that its latest EV is coming to the U.S. but didn’t specify exactly when. When the EV3 does make its way over stateside, expect some changes in the specs, especially since the EPA is generally much stricter about range estimates.

Kia didn’t release the pricing models for the EV3 yet either, but the automaker was previously targeting a starting price of around $30,000. Kia will have to manufacture its compact EV at its Georgia plant if it wants to offer federal EV tax credits to its eventual U.S. customers. Either way, the EV3 will be a welcome addition to the severely lacking list of compact and affordable EV options we currently have.