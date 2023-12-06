The Chevrolet Bolt will be back and (hopefully) better in 2025.

GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, who previously confirmed that the beloved Bolt was due to make a return, now gave a better idea of when the next-gen Bolt will arrive. In remarks made during Barra’s address at an Automotive Press Association event, Barra said that the affordable EV would make its return in 2025.

We’re not sure how drastically Chevy is planning on changing up the Bolt’s design for 2025. Chevy

RUNNING ON ULTIUM

Just to refresh on the back-and-forth year that the Bolt has been through, GM originally said it would be discontinuing both the EV and the EUV models in April. They later backtracked on that decision, promising to make a next-gen Bolt that would use GM’s Ultium platform instead.

Now, while Barra confirmed the 2025 release, she didn’t offer much else about the Bolt. The GM CEO did previously say during an earnings call in October that the next-gen Bolt would use the Ultium platform that featured lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. It’s an important distinction since LFP batteries are seen as easier to produce, which should mean the cost savings should trickle down to the customer.

For us, the next-gen Bolt has to hit somewhere close to the $26,500 starting price of the current model to truly regain its place as one of the best entry-level EVs.

Chevy didn’t reveal any range numbers on the upcoming Bolt either, which is another crucial element of the Bolt’s success. LFP batteries generally don’t perform as well as nickel manganese cobalt batteries in cold weather, but they can survive being charged up to 100 percent more frequently.

Considering the 2023 Bolt EV gets an EPA-estimated 259 miles, anything close to that would suffice. Since Chevy is building it on GM’s Ultium platform, we are expecting an improved range since the previous Bolt was built on a different platform before Ultium was a thing.

The upcoming Chevy Bolt should feature some upgrades thanks to the Ultium platform it will run on. Chevy

AFFORDABILITY IS CRUCIAL

We know 2025 is a big range when it comes to a release date, but we’re expecting to see some more reveals towards the end of next year. We’re hoping Chevy keeps the next-gen Bolt affordable, unlike plenty of other options on the road. Just take a look at the Chevy Blazer EV, which was once billed as the successor to the Bolt, and now starts at $60,215. That alone should show you how badly we need a new (but still affordable) Bolt.