Chevy’s Blazer EV Isn’t As Affordable as We’d Hoped

It may not be Chevrolet’s first EV, but the Blazer EV is the automaker’s first offering built on GM’s Ultium platform. Chevy officially started deliveries of its Blazer EV, with the first models shipping out to dealers from the GM’s plant in Mexico.

With deliveries starting, Chevy also updated the pricing on a number of the Blazer EV trims, going up around $9,000 compared to when the EV was first revealed. With that, we have the most expensive model of the Blazer EV that’s currently available hitting nearly a $62,000 starting price.

There are three trims of the Chevy Blazer EV currently available. Chevrolet

MAJOR PRICE HIKES

According to Chevy, the 2LT and the RS AWD trims of the Blazer EV will get 279 miles on a full charge. The RS RWD model will get significantly more range with a max range of 320 miles but also start at $61,790. As for the 2LT model, it will now start at $56,715, despite being first announced at $47,595. The RS AWD model also got a price increase to $60,215, up from its original starting price of $51,995.

Considering the more than $9,000 price increase with the 2LT model, it’s surprising that the Blazer was once expected to be the closest successor to the affordable Bolt EV when GM announced it was discontinuing its oft-recommended compact SUV. GM did walk back its decision to discontinue the Bolt, instead deciding to update its first EV with the Ultium platform.

What’s more surprising is that Chevy first revealed the Blazer EV to start at $44,995 for the base trim back in 2022. Here’s to hoping Chevy doesn’t forever abandon the cheaper 1LT trim.

Chevy is working on its first electrified SS model through the Blazer EV. Chevrolet

PERFORMANCE TRIM

Chevy is also planning a SS trim for the Blazer EV, which will be Chevy’s first SS model for an EV. The Blazer EV SS is expected to put out 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. Chevy says it’ll provide further details on pricing and availability on the remaining Blazer EV trims closer to their launch dates next year.