The Biggest Handheld PC Brand is Making Tiny PCs Shaped like a Macintosh and NES

Ayaneo has been crushing it with the gaming handheld designs lately, and now it’s expanding into the world of mini PCs. The upcoming Retro Mini PC AM01 and AM02 are basically the guts of its many handheld PCs shoved into two tiny cases clearly inspired by the old-school Macintosh and the classic NES console.

Most mini PCs look and feel pretty boring. Even Apple’s Mac mini has the simplest CNC’d aluminum design — one that hasn’t been changed cosmetically since 2010. But, you throw some nostalgic styling onto a mini PC and we’re sold. You can even swap out the little emblem from the classic Macintosh rainbow to a handful of other designs.

The only gripe we have with Ayaneo’s two mini PCs is that they lay down when in use; there should be a way to stand them up for better display.

Relive those old-school Macintosh glory days. Ayaneo Don’t call it an NES. Ayaneo Info 1 / 2 PREV NEXT

ALL-PURPOSE MINI PCS

Ayaneo hasn’t received complete tech specs, but the company says the AM01 can be used for AAA gaming, office work, and video editing. Like any PC, there will be options for different processors and hardware configurations.

Add a little special flair to your AM01. Ayaneo

While Ayaneo mentions the Macintosh by name with the AM01, we’re left assuming that the AM02 is based on the game-changing NES from the ‘80s. Arthur Zhang, CEO of Ayaneo, says that the AM02 will run off an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor. The Nintendo-inspired mini PC also features a built-in display that can show the time or be programmed to show secondary info like frames per second, fan speed, and hardware performance.

There’s even an NES cartridge slot, but instead of plugging in a game, the AM02 pops open to reveal a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

What a clever way to hide the AM02’s ports. Ayaneo

LAUNCHING SOON

The Aynaneo AM01 is already up for prelaunch through Indiegogo, and slated to be released by the end of November. We don’t have any pricing details yet for either mini PC, but it wouldn’t be wild to expect them to start at around $599, which is what the Ayaneo Air Plus with an AMD 7320U chip starts at.

Ayaneo also hasn’t set a release date for the AM02, but we do know that it’s part of the company’s Remake label, which combines “modern technology with the replication of classic designs.” That branding includes the Ayaneo Pocket DMG that we’re dying to get our hands on.

The Ayaneo AM01 is clearly modeled off an original Macintosh.