A New Game Boy-Inspired Handheld That Can Play Dreamcast, DS, and PSP Games Is Coming

Handheld maker Anbernic is milking its popular RG35XX emulator for all its worth. The company has announced an “RG35XX 2024” model with upgraded specs. If the original RG35XX or the recently released RG35XX Plus or horizontal RG35XX H didn’t whet your appetite for getting into the retro handheld hobby, maybe this new, potentially more affordable one might.

According to a post on X from Retro Game Corps, one of the largest YouTube channels covering and reviewing retro handhelds and game systems, Anbernic told them the RG35XX 2024 will be a somewhat stripped-down version of the RG35XX Plus.

RG35XX 2024 Handheld Features

The RG35XX 2024 reportedly has the same CPU and RAM as the RG35XX Plus (pictured). Anbernic

The folks at Retro Game Corps claim the RG35XX 2024 has the same CPU as the RG35XX Plus, which means we’re looking at a 1.5GHz H7000 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU. We don’t yet know what the GPU in the RG35XX 2024 is. For comparison, the RG35XX Plus has a dual-core G31 MP2 GPU. A follow-up post says the RG35XX 2024 will come with the same 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM as the RG35XX Plus.

With the same CPU and RAM as the RG35XX Plus, it’s probably safe to assume that the RG35XX 2024 will be capable of emulating retro game consoles such as the PSP, Nintendo DS, and Dreamcast without any real issues.

The battery in the RG35XX 2024 will reportedly also be smaller than the lithium-ion in the RG35XX Plus/H: 2,600mAh. The RG35XX Plus/H both have a much larger 3,300mAh battery.

Retro Game Corps also says the RG35XX 2024 will notably not have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth support. That might be a dealbreaker for some users who rely on it for playing multiplayer, streaming to a PC using Anbernic’s Moonlight Streaming feature, or using custom firmware that supports wireless connections.

No Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Mean Cheaper Price?

That’s the guess right now. “This might be a solid alternative if they price it much lower than the Plus,” writes Retro Game Corps. Just so you know: the RG35XX starts at $49.99 (discounted to $45.99 at the time of this publishing), the RG35XX Plus starts at $63.99 (currently $58.99) and the RG35XX H starts at $67.99 ($61.99 discounted right now). The RG35XX 2024 sans Wi-Fi and Bluetooth could come in at less than the RG35XX or just in between it and the Plus.

Anbernic clearly wants to cover all price ranges. Are there too many RG35XX models now? It’s starting to feel that way, but the retro handheld scene moves very fast. Retroid is always nipping at Anbernic’s heels. These boutique companies are basically filling price gaps based on available parts that can be mashed together into a new model. At the very least, consumers win with cheaper handhelds.