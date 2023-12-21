Before you snap up Anbernic’s RG35XX Plus handheld that just came out last month, consider the same handheld but in a landscape form factor — and with joysticks.

We did previously point out that the vertically-styled RG35XX Plus would be a hassle playing certain games. Looks like Anbernic was already thinking the same thing and solved that problem with the RG35XX H. As the H implies, it’s horizontal.

The added joysticks also make it much easier to play games like the PSP’s God of War: Chains of Olympus, as seen in Anbernic’s demo below, and basically any driving game.

Atomic Purple is Back on the Menu

Beyond the exterior redesign, the RG35XX H’s specs are an exact match of the RG35XX Plus. It’ll have the same chipset, 1GB RAM, and 64GB of storage that’s expandable to a max of 512GB. The two handhelds even share a 3,300 mAh battery which means an eight-hour battery life. The RG35XX H also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 so you can mirror the handheld onto your PC or do local co-op with your friends.

The biggest change is that the RG35XX H will come in transparent purple, along with black and transparent white colorways. It was a shame when we heard the RG35XX Plus would only come in white, retro gray, and transparent black, since we all love that iconic Atomic Purple look.

The RG35XX H doesn’t emulate Nintendo DS games perfectly with a second screen, but it still gets the job done. Anbernic / YouTube

An Entry-Level Horizontal Handheld

Considering the RG35XX H is the same device as the RG35XX Plus, just in a horizontal style with joysticks, we’re expecting similar pricing. Currently, the RG35XX Plus starts at an attractive $63.99, making it one of the best entry-level gaming handhelds. However, Anberic hasn’t revealed pricing or release details for the RG35XX H yet.

If you don’t want to wait, Anbernic already offers a few horizontal handheld options with joysticks, including the RG353M which starts at almost double the price at $136.99. If you prefer the vertical style but understand the need for a joystick, there’s even the RG405V. On the other hand, you could wait for Ayaneo’s Pocket DMG which teases a joystick on its bottom corner.