This Beautiful Transparent Handheld Can Play PlayStation 2 Games

Another week, another new Anbernic handheld. The boutique handheld maker is starting 2024 strong with a teaser for its latest gaming handheld called the RG556, which is shaping up to be one of its most premium options yet.

With only the teaser video to go off of, we can see that Anbernic is going with a chunky grip design that’s unlike most of its rectangular brick handhelds. The RG556 appears capable of running Android and PlayStation 2 titles smoothly, with a bigger screen to boot.

We don’t have all the details yet, but we can see that Anbernic put a lot more thought into the ergonomics of the RG556. Even just comparing it to the smaller RG35XX H handheld that was announced a few weeks ago, it looks like the RG556 will be a lot comfier in your hands thanks to actual grips.

Perfect for Revisiting PS2 Classics (And 3D Android Games)

The short teaser gives us a lot of hope for the power behind the RG556 since the demos with games like Genshin Impact and the Devil May Cry series show smooth performance. Anbernic hasn’t detailed the specs for the RG556, but it should also be capable of running GameCube titles. That would make Anbernic’s upcoming handheld a serious competitor to the recently announced Retroid Pocket 4 Pro.

Purported image of the Anbernic RG55G from all angles. Reddit

A Reddit thread with images of the handheld suggests te RG556 might ship with a 5.5-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution, which would make it one of the larger displays in the Anbernic lineup. Previously, the company put out the RG505, which has a 5-inch OLED display and 8 hours of battery life. While that handheld didn’t see rave reviews, we’re expecting the RG556 to be a modernized version of that handheld that came out in 2022.

Few Anbernic’s handhelds have asymmetric joystick layouts, too. Most of the company’s devices have the D-pad and ABXY buttons up top and joysticks below them, which can make for an awkward grip. Only the RG405M and RG350 have had them, but it looks like Anbernic is ready to branch out.

Of course, there’s a transparent colorway for the RG556. Anbernic / YouTube

RG556 Release Date and Price

Anbernic operates within the more affordable, budget-oriented segment of the handheld market, so we’re not expecting anything close to the price tags of the more premium options like the Steam Deck OLED or the MSI Claw. Instead, the RG556 is likely to be competitively priced against something like the Retroid Pocket 4 which starts at $149.

Abernic hasn’t officially revealed pricing or release details for the RG556 yet. However, with how fast the handheld maker pumps out devices, we’re not expecting to wait long to get more details.