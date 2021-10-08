These six sounds will help you fall asleep faster, according to science

Getting good sleep is harder than ever. Too much screentime, frequent doomscrolling, and other environmental habits can make it difficult to relax. Sometimes getting a good night’s rest is as simple as hearing the right sounds. Our lead story should help anyone fall asleep faster, and that’s not a comment on the writing!

I’m Nick Lucchesi, and this is Inverse Daily, your daily digest of the latest science and innovation stories from the editorial staff at Inverse, the coolest place to get smarter. Thanks for being with us.

Question of the Week — Tuesday was World Teachers’ Day, and we’d love to hear about your best unconventional teachers this week. Who is someone that taught you an enduring lesson? Send your one-sentence answers to newsletter@inverse.com. We’ll publish some of the best ones next week. Thank you to everybody who has shared so far! If you’re reading this as an email, just hit reply and send it that way.

This is an adapted version of the Inverse Daily newsletter for Friday, October 8, 2021. Subscribe for free and earn rewards for reading every day in your inbox. ✉️

Six sounds for better sleep — Noisy environments and insomnia can lead to sleep disruptions, which adversely affect the body. Jenn Walter reports on six sounds that can help you get some shut-eye:

Getting good shut-eye is often easier said than done, especially if you live in a noisy area or suffer from insomnia. Environmental disruptions during bedtime, regardless of their source, can in turn cause sleep disruptions. And getting low-quality sleep where you’re woken up repeatedly is linked to negative effects on the body over time, including the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Luckily, some noises are shown to relax the body and can aid in drifting you off to sleep when you need it most.

Read the full story and see the gallery.

Go deeper into sleep science:

“NYC as seen through Model Y glass roof.” @Tesla

Elon Musk shares a jaw-dropping video — Mike Brown reports on a dreamy new video featuring the Tesla Model Y, which may be one of the company's cheapest cars. Still, it's also an impressively designed bit of engineering:

This week, CEO Elon Musk retweeted a video of the car driving the streets of New York City initially posted by the Tesla account on Monday. But if you weren’t aware of one of Tesla’s most eye-catching design choices, you might not realize it’s footage taken from a car at all.

Instead of a slick road test, you see buildings serenely gliding above the vehicle through a glass roof. It’s a demonstration of the Model Y’s impressive design — a roof that feels almost invisible.

Read the full story.

Go deeper into Tesla:

It’s time for an update to the TUUUUUUUUUNDRAAAAAAAAAH! Toyota

Finally, a Toyota Tundra update — Jordan Golson reports on the 2022 Toyota Tundra price, specs, fuel economy, towing capability, release date, and everything else you need to know about the new full-size hybrid truck from Toyota:

It’s been a while since the Tundra saw significant updates, and there are some fascinating changes, including a brand new, tech-heavy interior (finally) and a new hybrid powertrain (finally). The old Tundra was getting pretty old, truth be told.

Tundra owners are wildly loyal and love their trucks. Though there’s no V8 anymore, and the front grille will take some getting used to, there’s no reason to think the new Tundra won’t be a success. It is a Toyota, after all. The company can do (almost) no wrong, as long as you don’t think about the new Supra too much.

Read the full story.

Go deeper into trucks:

Inside this ancient amber lies a tardigrade that’s 16 million years old. Don’t look too hard — it’s incredibly difficult to spot with a naked eye.

A shockingly rare discovery — Microscopic tardigrade fossils are so elusive that only three have ever been found — including a brand new species, Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus. Jenn Walter has the story:

Inside an ancient amber lies a tardigrade that’s 16 million years old. Don’t look too hard — it’s incredibly difficult to spot with a naked eye.

Tardigrades, also known as water bears or moss piglets, are semi-aquatic micro-animals that can survive in almost any environment. But because their bodies are so tiny, tardigrades are hard to spot — so researchers have identified very few remains of their fossilized ancestors. To date, there are only three ancient tardigrade fossils on record. The latest discovery, described by researchers in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Academy B on October 6, is a new species to science.

Read the full story.

Go deeper into tardigrades:

American actress Sigourney Weaver on the set of Alien, the 1979 movie directed by Ridley Scott. Weaver marks a birthday today. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images