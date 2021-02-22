How SpaceX is working with the chaos in Texas

In today's lead story , we're looking at how one Texas company is dealing with the devastating winter and infrastructure problems hitting the state: SpaceX. But first, it's time to say, “Hello Dolly.”

Today in 1997, scientists at the Roslin Institute in Scotland shocked the world. They announced that a year prior, in July, they had successfully cloned a sheep which they named Dolly. With cells taken from a mammary gland, Dolly received international attention as the first animal cloned from adult cells.

Named after Dolly Parton, she kicked off a sudden trend of animal cloning. Deer, horses, and bulls were all cloned in Dolly's wake. Dolly passed away in 2003 but has left a long scientific legacy, especially in the use of stem cells.

Success — Mars 2020 rover landing: NASA images show expectations vs. reality

All the work paid off. The Perseverance rover landed without incident on Mars on February 18, 2021 — the end of a journey to the Red Planet that began seven months earlier. NASA has been hyping up the mission for years, and with good reason. It will likely change the nature of how humanity understands the fourth planet from the Sun.

Here's how all the years of showing how Perseverance would work compared with what actually happened.

What they're saying: “Mission team members have mapped in advance the safest areas of the landing zone. If Perseverance can tell that it’s headed for more hazardous terrain, it picks the safest spot it can reach and gets ready for the next dramatic step.” —NASA, speaking on the Jezero Crater.

Mars calling — Mars Perseverance rover: 9 thrilling moments from NASA

If you can't tell, we are seriously psyched about Perseverance here at Inverse. The list of things that had to go right for this mission to be a success is a very, very long one. Among the challenges: The rover (and NASA ground control) endured “7 minutes of terror” as it entered the Martian atmosphere before autonomously touching down on the surface of the Red Planet.

If you missed the landing as it happened, check out the highlights of a day that went extremely well.

What they're saying: “Touchdown confirmed!” —the call that went out at NASA as the rover completed a crucial part of its mission.

Dogtown — Are dogs self-aware? New study reveals what canines think

People know more about dogs than ever these days thanks to a major boom in canine behavioral studies.

But dog researchers are just getting started. A study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports suggests dogs — much like humans — experience an important manifestation of self-representation: body awareness. It's self-awareness, but not just how we typically think of the idea. Are dogs aware of how their body conforms to their current physical space?

What they're saying: “Self-awareness is a rather poorly investigated area of dog cognition.” —Péter Pongrácz, Eötvöz Loránd University in Hungary, to Inverse.

Coming soon ...

Pure fantasy — Why do people have lucid dreams? Study questions the limits of consciousness

For Inverse managing editor Claire Cameron, lucid dreaming has been a part of her life for years. After a series of repetitive nightmares, Cameron’s brain —for reason she cannot explain — was able to train itself to recognize when she was dreaming.

She’s not the only one. Lucid dreaming is mentioned in ancient Hindu and Greek writing, but the phenomena is still poorly understood. But now, a new study offers to shed light on the age-old practice by looking at the possibilities of two-way communication through lucid dreaming.

You’ll want to check out this fascinating mixture of personal essay and groundbreaking scientific research.

What they're saying: “Basically, we study a memory. And the memory can be distorted.” —Delphine Oudiette, an Inserm researcher at the Paris Brain Institute and co-author on the study, to Inverse.

Neither rain nor snow — SpaceX Starship: Video shows incredible SN10 ship ahead of next major test

SpaceX has been through a lot over the years. But like many others, the recent challenges in Texas are pushing the company to its limits.

SpaceX is gearing up for its next major test launch, and video footage shows the impressive SN10 prototype ahead of an expected test fire, possibly next week.

On Friday, NASASpaceflight shared footage via its YouTube channel of SpaceX making progress at its Boca Chica facility in Texas, which broke ground in 2014 and now serves as the Starship development site. SpaceX is using the facility to build prototypes of the Starship, its heavy lift rocket designed to send humans to Mars and beyond.

Road closures suggest the prototype could undergo a static test fire as early as Monday, February 22 — a step normally taken before a full-scale launch.

What they're saying: “Success on landing probability is ~60% this time.” —Elon Musk, tweeting about SN10.

