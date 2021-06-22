Sleeping is good and science has a new reason why

It’s sticky where I am here in Brooklyn, New York. I hope you’re holding up well if you’re facing the same oppressive, hot message on your Carrot weather app (not an ad, I just really like Carrot).

I’m Nick Lucchesi, editor-in-chief at Inverse, and this is Inverse Daily (subscribe here), your daily dispatch of essential stories that blend science and culture.

We’ve got a must-read guide to Amazon Prime Day, a story on how to learn faster, and we dare to ask if you should attempt to brush the teeth of a cat. Plus: an analysis of the recent E3 convention, the biggest video game industry event of the year, and if it will go extinct.

A quick plug — My friends in the reviews & commerce department have put together an epic list of some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. I know I’m taking a risk putting that link this high in the newsletter, because I may not get you back, but it’s incredible and worth your scrolling.

A man walks past campgrounds during Wasteland Weekend festival at the Mojave desert in Edwards, California, on September 28, 2019. In 2019, the world's largest post-apocalyptic festival celebrated its 10th anniversary with around 4,000 attendees.

Mailbag — What’s in your apocalypse bag? You know, the bag you have packed ready for when the world ends. A few years ago, we published our list of essentials for the end of the world. Participate in our reader poll starting tomorrow — look for the link in this email!

This is an adapted version of the Inverse Daily newsletter for June 22, 2021. Subscribe for free and earn rewards for reading every day in your inbox.

Oh, yeah. That’s what I’m talking about. Shutterstock

Sleep science: The biggest mistake “successful” people make — Getting the right amount of sleep is related to better memory, improved mindfulness, and long-term health. The issue is that not enough people get enough sleep. Sarah Sloat has the story:

As the legend goes, Leonardo da Vinci took 20-minute naps every four hours. Nikola Tesla allegedly lived off just two hours of sleep a day. The phrase you can sleep when you’re dead comes from a 1976 rock song but today is more commonly applied to the meaning behind da Vinci’s and Tesla’s habits than anything else. You can sleep later because you’re busy now. And being busy now means you will be successful later.

Just don’t be like a mayoral candidate.

More sleep science:

Walking through space is a notoriously difficult task. But over time we’ve learned how to train our bodies and build devices that help us withstand the zero-gravity environment. See the full story by clicking this link.

Look: Here’s how astronauts learned to walk in space — Spacewalks are an essential part of many missions, but it's notoriously hard to walk and work in zero-gravity environments. Here is how we got our footing. Jenn Walter has put together this visual history:

NASA astronauts have just completed the eighth spacewalk so far this year. The mission: affix new solar panels to the International Space Station. The fact that astronauts are able to do work like this is a huge feat of technology and human ability. Walking through space is a notoriously difficult task. But over time we’ve learned how to train our bodies and build devices that help us withstand the zero-gravity environment.

See the stunning gallery.

More space ideas, explained:

Had to use this stock photo. Official caption: “British kitten and a toothbrush. The cat is brushing his teeth.” Can’t argue with that. Shutterstock

Are you supposed to brush your cat’s teeth? Pet experts explain — Experts offer advice on whether you should brush your cat's teeth and the safest way to do it, along with other feline dental issues you shouldn't ignore. Tara Yarlagadda dared to ask this terrifying question. Here’s her report:

Cats can be stubborn creatures, but there’s perhaps no more trying task than attempting to brush your feline’s sharp teeth.

Bites. Claws. Hisses. Cat owners know the routine after the vet recommends a good brushing.

Judging by viral memes, it would appear that feline owners have often had more success grooming their pet’s hair with toothbrushes than actually using them for their intended purpose.

Read the full story.

More pet science questions and answers:

Is E3 as durable as fundamental video game controller design? Jen Glennon isn’t so sure. Shutterstock

How E3 2022 can avoid becoming the Fyre Festival of video games — In 2022, E3 needs to make the experience more interactive, both in person and at home. Senior Gaming Editor Jen Glennon wonders if E3 might become like the World’s Fair (or, at worst, Fyre Festival):

E3, or the Electronic Entertainment Expo, has been the most important event in the video game industry since it started in 1995 as a spin-off of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In recent years, the departure of industry giant Sony from E3, and the shift toward publishers putting on their own live-streamed showcases, have raised the question of whether E3 is still relevant: Why fill an LA convention center when people everywhere can watch it all on Twitch and YouTube?

What the future should hold.

More on E3:

What’s it take to learn more efficiently? Scientists say their research suggests a new technique. izusek/E+/Getty Images

Brain study reveals one easy action critical to learning something new — Researchers found that when practicing a task, our brain learns the most in brief pauses in between, replaying sequences like a fast-forwarded cassette tape. Sophie Putka has the story:

In Season 2 of the show 30 Rock, Tina Fey’s character, Liz Lemon, says to her boss, “I have to do that thing rich people do, where they turn money into more money.” While our brains can’t passively invest in stocks for us and watch the money grow, they can do almost exactly that when working on a new skill: turn learning into more learning.

All you have to do is sit back and relax.

Read the full story.

More recent discoveries about the brain:

TK

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from the car in a scene from the film The Fast and the Furious. The movie was released 20 years ago today, on June 22, 2001. The ninth (!!!!) film in the franchise was just released last month. Universal/Getty Images