If you’re playing a game where you need to perform repetitive actions or get a high amount of clicks per second (like Minecraft or Roblox), you might want to get a mouse that will handle drag clicking (aka tap clicking or Fazer tapping). Not all mice support it, and the best drag-clicking mice manage multiple clicks at once with a high clicks per second (CPS) rate and an adjustable DPI, and will have a firm grip. You also want your mouse to be comfortable and maneuverable, so look out for weight, size, which hand it’s meant for, extra features, and whether it’s wired or wireless.

The specs to consider when choosing a drag-clicking mouse

All of the mice on this list are gaming mice that can handle a lot of clicks per second, but here are some other specs to look out for:

DPI

DPI refers to dots per inch (a single pixel on your screen is a dot), and a higher number indicates a more sensitive mouse, which means it will better respond to fast clicking. Your mouse’s sensitivity is a matter of preference, so every mouse on this list has an adjustable DPI with a range of different options.

Grip

Drag clicking is all about forcefully dragging your finger across the mouse, so having a strong grip is essential if you don’t want it to slip out of your hands. Drag clicking works best with a palm grip, so textured sides or a grippy coating can help you get a firm handle on the mouse.

Size and weight

Having the right size and weight can play a factor in your drag-clicking mouse. Whether you have big hands or smaller hands, you’ll want a comfortable fit, so I’ve indicated the dimensions of every mouse. I’ve also included weights (measured in ounces). You could go with a lightweight mouse, which may be good for fast-paced movements but may not have a lot of features. A heavier mouse can be more ergonomic and have extra buttons, but it might be less comfortable over time. Some mice also include removable weights so you can balance-tune your mouse exactly as you want it.

Wired or wireless connectivity

How you want your mouse to connect to your computer is a matter of preference. Most gaming mice connect via USB with a cord, but there are also wireless options. Wireless mice give you more freedom since a cord won’t get in your way, but they need to be charged in order to work. Both may require software that helps you to customize your mouse, just make sure it’s compatible with your operating system beforehand.

Extra features

Extra features like the ability to save memory profiles, customize RGB backlighting, switch from right to left hand, and program your mouse’s buttons, can help to enhance your gaming experience.

Whatever game you’re playing, the best drag-clicking mouse can give you an advantage — take a look at the options (which are all available on Amazon) below.

1. The overall best drag-clicking mouse

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Grippy, dirt-resistant coating

24 button functions

Precise owl-eye sensor

Customizable lighting zones

Cons:

Some reviewers experienced issues with the scroll wheel over time

There are a lot of customizable options with this drag-clicking mouse’s software. For example, you can configure the lights in five different zones, and the thumb area features button duplicator technology so you can push up to 24 functions. Additionally, the owl-eye optical sensor is adjustable in 1-DPI increments with precise tracking and accuracy, and the outside is covered with a hybrid anti-wear coating that makes it grippy and dirt-resistant. One reviewer reported, “I would recommend this mouse for people who butterfly click and drag click, because you can adjust the denounce time using their software.” It also includes onboard memory, which means you don’t have to reprogram the settings if you switch PCs. Plus, the durable braided cable won’t kink up on you.

One reviewer wrote: “This mouse has been an absolute blast since I got it, the software is great, with no missing features, and the RGB looks very clean (if you're into it). The mouse has outstanding snappiness and feels very responsive. The sensor is great and never fails. As for shape, it's really comfortable for any hand size and grip, palm, finger or claw. [...] If you care about CPS, well, it's one of the best. You have adjustable debounce time in the software and you can easily get 20CPS consistently.”

DPI Range: 100 — 16,000, according to Mouse Specs | Connectivity: Wired | Buttons: 12 with up to 24 functions | Hand Orientation: Right | Weight: 4.6 ounces | Dimensions: 4.92 x 3.35 x 1.57 inches | Compatibility: Windows

2. A fan-favorite drag-clicking mouse with nearly 50,000 reviews

Pros:

Over 49,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Adjustable weights

Highest adjustable DPI on this list

Customizable lighting

Textured rubber grips on the side

Cons:

Software may be confusing, according to some reviewers

With over 49,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, this Logitech mouse is a popular choice for drag-clicking. It has a Hero 25K sensor that delivers the highest DPI on this list, which is adjustable from 100 to 25,600 with no smoothing, filtering, or acceleration. There are 11 customizable buttons, and with the onboard memory, you can save up to five player profiles directly to the mouse. If you like to balance-tune your mouse, there are five removable 3.6-gram weights inside, and the left and right buttons’ metal spring tension system and pivot hinges will give you crisp, rapid clicks. One reviewer noted, “The left and right click switches are sensitive enough you can drag click with a little practice.” Plus, there’s programmable RGB lighting with 16.8 million customizable colors and textured rubber side grips for a firm hold.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great mouse. I bought it for gaming, and it is ergonomic and the click of the mouse is just right, not too loud. You can quickly interchange between DPI speed with a certain button, so it’s very convenient. It has lots of buttons that make navigating your computer a breeze. It also comes with some weights that you can put within the mouse to make it heavier or lighter based on what you like. This mouse works for drag clicking and the scroll button can click sideways and downward, as well as two scrolling settings, you can make it scroll very fast and smoothly or have normal scrolling. Definitely a great buy!”

DPI Range: 100 — 25,600 | Connectivity: Wired | Buttons: 11 | Hand Orientation: Right | Weight: 4.3 — 4.9 ounces | Dimensions: 1.57 x 2.95 x 5.2 inches | Compatibility: Windows, Mac

3. The best budget wireless pick

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.1-star rating

Customizable lights

Under $20

Honeycomb design provides ventilation for sweaty hands

Cons:

No drivers or software

This wireless mouse for drag-clicking may be less than $20, but it is still packed with some nice features. It can switch between DPI speeds of 800, 1,600, and 3,200, and the RGB lights can be customized in rainbow, stream, breathing, or pure mode. The mouse connects wirelessly to the included USB receiver and can maintain a stable connection up to 10 meters (32.8 feet) away. According to a reviewer, it will take about an hour to charge the mouse, and it will last at least eight hours. A charging cable is included, and you can still use the mouse while it’s charging. There are no drivers or software, which means no onboard memory or added customization, but you can also use it right out of the box with no setup. Plus, it features a honeycomb design to provide ventilation and help prevent sweaty hands.

One reviewer wrote: “Overall the quality on this mouse is good. if you drag click it wont stop or jitter, it is smooth and the honeycomb shell makes it even better. I suggest you buy this mouse!”

DPI Range: 800 — 3,200 | Connectivity: Wireless | Buttons: 6 | Hand Orientation: Right | Weight: 4.6 ounces | Dimensions: 5.75 x 3.62 x 1.93 inches | Compatibility: Windows, Mac

4. A cheap drag-clicking mouse for big hands

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Under $20

Many reviewers find it comfortable

Largest mouse on this list

Textured sides for grip

Cons:

Some users find the software confusing

With a length of 5.98 inches and a width of 4.17 inches, this drag-clicking mouse is a solid option for large hands, and it’s the largest one on this list. It comes with five adjustable DPI levels from 500 to 5,000 via the buttons on the mouse, and you can use the software to adjust between 100 and 10,000. One reviewer raved, “The quality of the mouse is very nice you can use it to drag click in Minecraft and it has grip on the side so if you have sweaty fingers like me it helps.” There are seven programmable buttons, and you can save up to five memory profiles, each with its own dedicated color. The mouse is backlit by RGB LED lights with 16.8 million colors, and it also comes in the color white. It’s compatible with Windows for programmable usage and Macs for normal usage and comes in under $20.

One reviewer wrote: “The mouse is absolutely gorgeous. [...] One of the main reasons I chose this mouse was because I heard it can drag click. And yes it can. In minecraft cps is important. I can get 16 cps short dragging and almost 30 cps while long dragging. It [can] butterfly click and jitter click as well [...] The scroll wheel is very smooth and durable. You can adjust the scroll speed.”

DPI Range: 100 — 10,000 | Connectivity: Wired | Buttons: 7 | Hand Orientation: Right | Weight: 4 ounces | Dimensions: 5.98 x 4.17 x 1.85 inches | Compatibility: Windows for programmable usage, Mac for normal usage

5. A wireless drag-clicking mouse with up to 70 hours of battery life

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Long battery life

Sweat-resistant coating

Cons:

Reviewers report the software doesn’t have a lot of options

Featuring over 70 hours of battery life, it’s easy to see why this wireless mouse (and its wired version) has over 20,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating. It takes just two hours to fully charge, you can use it while it’s charging, and it can be 10 meters (32.8 feet) away from the USB receiver that plugs into your computer. There are 16 customizable buttons for macro coding, which can help with getting a consistent CPS rate, and the RGB lighting is customizable with 16 million colors. The DPI is software-adjustable from 100 to 16,000 and includes five settings on the mouse itself. Plus, it’s covered in a sweat-resistant grinding coating that increases friction between your hand and the mouse, which is great for drag-clicking.

One reviewer wrote: “I specifically use this mouse for Minecraft PvP servers and such, but it’s extremely useful for several other PC games. [...] One of the best benefits of this mouse is that it has a small left click button, and the button is a triple-click button. If I modify the controls slightly, and use a certain clicking method, I can achieve 20+ Cps. It’s really easy to jitter/butterfly click with, and I personally think it’s the best gaming mouse to use.”

DPI Range: 100 — 16,000 | Connectivity: Wireless | Buttons: 16 | Hand Orientation: Right | Weight: 6 ounces | Dimensions: 4.6 x 3 x 1.5 inches | Compatibility: Windows for programmable usage, Mac for normal usage

6. The best drag-clicking mouse for left-handers

Pros:

Lightweight

Flexible woven cord

On-board memory can store up to five profiles

Rubber side grips

Can be used by right or left handers

Cons:

Some reviewers report the scroll wheel is not durable

Although the Razer Viper 8KHz is ambidextrous, its design has been praised by left-handers. One reviewer raved, “I’m left handed so my mouse options are severely limited, but man this thing is sick!” There are also some great features, including eight programmable buttons for macros and other secondary functions, up to five stored profiles, 16.8 million RGB lighting colors, and molded rubber side grips for extra control. Plus, the 20K optical sensor has an adjustable DPI of up to 20,000 (the minimum isn’t listed) for precision, accuracy, and quick response time. This mouse also has a woven cord for smooth swipes, but there is also a wireless option if you prefer.

One reviewer wrote: “Fast response, accurate, very lightweight, came with a bag to carry or storage [...] Perfect for left handed (anyway, it is ambidextrous mouse). There are 4 different speeds that you can change or create profiles with them. I highly recommend it for serious gamers and for any game. No matter if you play moba, shooting, MMORPG, ARPG, so on. Hasn't failed me.”

DPI Range: Up to 20,000 | Connectivity: Wired | Buttons: 8 | Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous | Weight: 2.5 ounces | Dimensions: 2.61 x 4.99 x 1.49 inches | Compatibility: Windows

7. A lightweight mouse for drag-clicking

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Most lightweight mouse on this list

Honeycomb design for sweaty hand ventilation

Can be used by right or left handers

Cons:

Right-click button might start squeaking over time, according to some reviewers

Weighing just 2.36 ounces, this Glorious Gaming mouse is the most lightweight drag-clicking mouse on this list. It’s designed for medium to large hands but comes in a model for small to medium hands, as well as matte and glossy options. To increase your CPS, there are six buttons with macro support, customization software, and a six-step DPI with a maximum of 12,000. There are also four default DPI settings ranging from 400 to 3,200. The braided cable is flexible with no drag, and the bottom of the mouse features 100% virgin PTFE for a smooth glide over any surface. Plus, there are RGB lighting effects and a honeycomb design that offers ventilation for sweaty hands.

One reviewer wrote: “I managed to drag click 20 cps, I'm not the best clicker either. It's really easy and good to jitter click on, I got up to 14 cps. It is slightly uncomfortable for some hands but for me It's really good. I also enjoyed the lightweight because I like to keep low sensitivity for gaming as to not mess up my aim in FPS Shooters and Minecraft PVP. The click sounds are also very good for asmr videos. The sensor is also really good.”

DPI Range: Up to 12,000 | Connectivity: Wired | Buttons: 6 | Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous | Weight: 2.36 ounces | Dimensions: 5.04 x 2.6 x 1.48 inches | Compatibility: Windows for programmable usage, Mac and Linux for normal usage