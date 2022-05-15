If you’re a gamer with larger hands, it can be difficult to find a mouse that’s comfortable and easy to control while also offering the additional features you’ll need to optimize your gaming experience. Luckily, the best gaming mice for big hands check all of those boxes. For any gaming mouse, DPI, connectivity, and extra features are all must-know specs — but size, weight, and overall design are especially important considerations for big hands.

Important specs for any mouse:

DPI stands for dots per inch (dots being a single pixel on your screen), and the higher the number, the more sensitive your mouse will be. While there is such a thing as too much sensitivity, all of these mice allow you to customize your DPI with a range of different options so you can find your sweet spot.

Connectivity is how your mouse connects to your computer. Most connect via USB (either using a cord or a dongle), but some wireless options which utilize Bluetooth are available. Keep in mind, however, that a programmable mouse also needs to be compatible with your operating system in order to use the software.

Extra features can range from programmable buttons, an ergonomic or ambidextrous design, RGB backlighting, and various memory profiles. The right ones for you will depend on what kinds of games you play, what type of grip you have, and your budget.

Important specs for large hands:

Size: Naturally, a bigger hand will require a bigger mouse. All of these options are about 5 inches (or more) in length and some are as wide as 3.62 inches, which is plenty big enough, according to reviewers with self-described large hands. I’ve listed the specific dimensions below each mouse.

Weight: This is largely a matter of personal preference and will differ depending on which types of games you play — but keep in mind that a mouse designed to be lightweight will likely feel even lighter in a large hand. These options below range from 3.52 to 10.1 ounces, and the first two come with weights that you can add or remove to customize the feel.

Overall design: The shape and style of the mouse will impact your experience, especially if you have a less-common grip style and a large hand. So consider both overall shape as well as button placement when figuring out what might be most comfortable for you.

According to specs and reviewers, these are the best gaming mice for big hands.

1. The overall best gaming mouse for large hands

Pros:

Highly customizable

Great value

Well-reviewed

Smooth tracking and clicky feel

Cons:

Some reviewers have experienced clicking malfunctions down the line

Logitech is one of those brands that typically delivers great quality alongside big value — and, in this case, for big hands. The Logitech G502 Hero has racked up more than 30,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars because of its smooth tracking, crisp mechanical-switch click tension, free software, and plenty of personalization options. Customize the 11 buttons, the 16.8 RGB color options, and the five removable 3.6-gram weights, all of which help you to find the ideal setup and feel for you. Most importantly, thanks to its large size and adjustable weight, it’s a favorite among gamers with large hands.

One reviewer wrote: “I don't know how else to say it but this mouse is awesome especially if you have big hands like me. [...] Long story short, I thought for 40 bucks I was getting a cheaper quality mouse compared to my other one. Instead I received a great quality mouse that felt better in my hand and even shocked me with its great remapping software.”

Dimensions: ‎1.57 by 2.95 by 5.2 inches | Weight: 4.3 ounces (adjustable) | Maximum DPI: 25,600 | Connectivity: USB (PC and Mac)

2. The best budget pick

Pros:

Highly customizable

Most affordable mouse on this list

Surprisingly durable for the price

Cons:

Some reviewers don’t love the software

If you’re looking for a great mouse on a budget, the Redragon M908 Impact is the way to go. It offers a lot of the features you’d find on a higher-end mice (20 programmable buttons, an adjustable weight system, RGB lighting, and even five different memory profiles), all for less than $35. Despite its low cost, a braided fiber-cable, gold-plated USB connector, and Teflon pads underneath all ensure longevity and smooth operation — and multiple gamers with big hands appreciate its substantial size and grippy, ergonomic shape.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for the 13 extra buttons and expected something pretty ‘cheap’ as my first multi-button mouse but it is surprisingly solid. I won’t say ‘premium’ but very sturdy and bigger than I thought which is fine for me cause I have big hands”

Dimensions: 4.81 by 3.62 by 1.65 inches | Weight: 6.2 ounces (adjustable) | Maximum DPI: 12,400 | Connectivity: USB (Windows 2000/ME/XP/03/VISTA/7/8/10 system for programmable and Mac OS for non-programmable)

3. The best ambidextrous design for all grip styles

Pros:

Ambidextrous design

Works for both claw and palm grip

Low-latency

Cons:

Not the most durable, according to reviewers

For lefties or ambidextrous gamers, the SteelSeries Sensei 310 gaming mouse has been called “the best mouse” on the market, “period.” That said, thanks to its large size and wider profile, it’s also great for bigger hands, whether you use a palm grip or a claw grip. Among its other great features, you’ll find split triggers, customizable RGB illumination, eight programmable buttons, a lightweight frame, and on-board memory.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm a big FPS gamer with big hands so basically every mouse I hold feels terrible. But not this one. The awkward hump on the bottom right actually cups into my hand and gives your pinkie something to grasp onto so it doesn't drag. This also allows you to use your pinkie finger to move the mouse and make crisp micro-adjustments when you are aiming in any shooter.”

Dimensions: 4.93 by 2.77 by 1.53 inches | Weight: 3.52 ounces | Maximum CPI: 12,000 | Connectivity: USB (Windows 7 or newer and Mac 10.8 or newer for programmable, Xbox and Linux for non-programmable)

4. The best for Esports

Pros:

Optimized for Esports and FPS

Works for both claw and palm grips

Customizable without a driver

Cons:

Doesn’t have that many reviews

The BenQ Zowie EC1 ergonomic gaming mouse comes in both medium and large sizes (not to mention white and black colors) — and according to reviewers, the bigger of the two makes it a “wonderful mouse for large hands and all grips.” It’s also been called the “best for Esports” because of its extensively researched ergonomic design, non-slip coating, 3360 optical sensor, and length. Finally, its flexible rubber cable, optional mouse feet, and one-year limited warranty help it to stand up to even the most intense gaming.

One reviewer wrote: “Love at first touch... I have a 21 CM hand length and wide palms. This mouse fits perfectly in any grip for big handed people. There isn’t anything to dislike about it. Performance-wise is top tier and I’d expect nothing less from BenQ.”

Dimensions: ‎5.03 by 2.5 by 1.6 inches | Weight: 10.1 ounces | Maximum DPI: 3,200 | Connectivity: USB (no driver needed)

5. The best wireless mouse for big hands

Pros:

Three ways to connect

Fast response time

Charges with USB-C or wirelessly

Highly customizable

Cons:

Can be glitchy, according to reviewers

The Corsair Dark Core gaming mouse is large, ergonomic, and has two interchangeable side grips for bigger hands — but it also has ample features that make it a great pick for those who’d prefer a wireless mouse. For one, it can connect three different ways (the brand’s Slipstream wireless technology, Bluetooth, or wired USB). For another, it’s highly customizable with eight buttons and RGB backlighting. Finally, it has a long battery life — “I use it about 4 hours a day and it lasts me all 7 days of the week without charging,” according to one reviewer — and can be charged with a USB-C cord or wirelessly via Qi.

One reviewer wrote: “I love the way my big hand sits on this mouse. The shape is perfect, battery life is phenomenal, the 2,000 Hz pooling rate provides extra crispy movement [...] not to mention the pinky holder on the right side is so clutch. Great mouse 10/10.”

Dimensions: ‎5 by 3.5 by 1.69 inches | Weight: 5 ounces | Maximum DPI: 18,000 | Connectivity: wireless, USB wired, Bluetooth