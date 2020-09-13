You can pick up a standard computer mouse for under $10— but if your primary activity is gaming, the price can instantly skyrocket to a cost that only a pro gamer could justify. For everyone else, however, the best cheap gaming mice can meet your needs for less than $50, thanks to accurate sensors, a DPIs of at least 2000, and customization options that work for you. Here's what you need to know before you buy the best budget gaming mouse:

Programmable buttons : The number of buttons will depend entirely on what you play. Those who like shooters might find a highly programmable mouse with tons of buttons to be bulky and cumbersome — but MMO players will probably benefit from having dozens of different controls and programmable hotkeys at their fingertips.

: The number of buttons will depend entirely on what you play. Those who like shooters might find a highly programmable mouse with tons of buttons to be bulky and cumbersome — but MMO players will probably benefit from having dozens of different controls and programmable hotkeys at their fingertips. Size and weight: This one's definitely a matter of preference; a heavier mouse (more than 4 ounces) is more accurate with higher sensitivities, while a lighter mouse (less than 4 ounces) is easier on the wrist for hours of play.

Finally, connectivity: Many gamers actually prefer wired mice, since they tend to have a more reliable connection, but if you don't want to be limited by cords, wireless might still be the way to go. Now that you know the basics, these are the six best gaming mice you can get for under $50.

1. The overall best cheap gaming mouse

Looking for an affordable gaming mouse with tons of bells and whistles? This one has it all — and at a low price, to boot. The UtechSmart Venus mouse boasts a 16400 DPI that can be adjusted down to as little as 200, as well as 18 programmable buttons, and an RGB backlight, all in an ergonomic, textured design. Plus, you can remove any of the weights inside the mouse to make it as heavy or light as you want — one of only two options on this list with that capability. It also has more than 5,300 five-star ratings, which speaks to the quality, durability, and overall feel.

: 4.6 x 3 x 1.5 inches Weight: 7.68 ounces

One reviewer wrote: "As someone who has been looking for a high-end gaming mouse for a reasonable price, this was a great buy. The customization factor is wonderful. [...] It is easily as good as other name brand gaming mice with similar functionality, going for twice as much or more."

2. The most affordable option

An even more wallet-friendly option, the PICTEK gaming mouse has earned consistently high ratings and offers a lot of bang for your buck. It has seven programmable buttons and a sleek, futuristic design that's backlit with your choice of 16 million color options. However, it doesn't offer quite as wide a range of DPI options as the top pick, and you can't adjust the weight. Nonetheless, this is an extremely worthy choice, especially given the budget-conscious price point.

: 5.12 x 3.43 x 1.93 inches Weight: 4.8 ounces

One reviewer wrote: "I've tried a few cheap gaming mice over the years and I believe this is the best. The mouse is comfortable in the hand, has decent build quality, comes with a couple buttons on the side, and the RGB looks pretty good if you are into that."

3. The best wireless gaming mouse under $50

As previously discussed, many gamers prefer wired mice, but when it comes to portability and lack of desk clutter, wireless is the way to go. This one from Redragon is the top-rated option under $50 because it's comfortable, responsive, and customizable — and it can also be used with the included wire when the battery goes dead. (Speaking of the battery, it's rechargeable and lasts up to 70 hours on a single charge if you forego the RGB lighting feature.) You can also customize the brightness levels, lighting effects, and of course — the button functions. Want to save a little money? It's also available in a wired version for about half the price.

: 4.76 x 3.27 x 1.69 Weight: 4.23 ounces

One reviewer wrote: "Finally, a wireless gaming mouse that's rechargeable, RGB, also with a budget price. [...] Battery life is great and the included USB-C charger means you can use it both wired and wireless."

4. The most programmable gaming mouse

For those who want a wide selection of customizable controls at their fingertips, the Logitech MMO gaming mouse is the best pick, boasting a grand total of 20 buttons, including a 12-button thumb panel that's angled for easy navigation. Plus, it's the only option on the list with G-shift control that doubles the functionality of each programmed button (much like pressing the "shift" button on your QWERTY keyboard will double the functionality of certain keys). Its ergonomic shape is designed to reduce fatigue, and you can customize the lighting effects and colors, as well as the controls.

: 1.6 x 2.9 x 4.6 Weight: 4.69

One reviewer wrote: "I am now totally dependent on the mouse and I cannot enjoy Guild Wars 2 without it. The G-Shift key really sold me on it, as it doubles the number of shortcuts I can have without having to flip to another profile."

5. The easiest to use

If you just want a mouse that's smooth, durable, intuitive, and easy to set up. This Logitech wired gaming mouse fits the bill. It has six customizable buttons that you can use — if you want — but they're unobtrusive and out of the way if you choose to just stick with the basics. At over 5 ounces, it's slightly heavier than the average mouse, so you'll get great control, and it also has vibrant optional color effects if you want to install the driver. But the real selling points are the classic, comfortable shape, accurate sensor, and out-of-the-box functionality. This mouse is available in four colors — white, black, lilac, and blue — as well as a "PRODIGY" model that features advanced button tensioning and super fast response time.

: 6.18 x 4.09 x 1.73 Weight: 5.2 ounces

One reviewer wrote: "It's lightweight, pleasant to look at, comfortable in my hands and I've got some big ones, while also being nice and simple without too many bells and whistles for me as a casual-ish gamer. [...] Overall, very happy with my purchase, it's the perfect mouse for me and not too expensive for what it is."

6. The best gaming mouse & keyboard combo

Finally, for the beginner who's looking for value, there's the Redragon mouse and keyboard combo. This-two-in-one set includes an anti-ghosting keyboard with 10 multimedia keys and a wired, backlit gaming mouse with up to 3200 DPI. The latter also has five programmable buttons and a high-precision sensor, along with eight removable weights so you can tune the mouse to be as heavy or light as you like. Choose from black and white color options.

: n/a Weight: not listed, but includes 8 removable weights for tuning

One reviewer wrote: "Awesome LED lights that are different colors. The keys are super easy to press and feel nice. The mouse works great and is very responsive. Super great value for the money!"