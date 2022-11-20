The Meta Quest Pro isn’t for everyone. At $1,500, with a specific focus on productivity, the Quest Pro is designed for a niche kind of virtual reality user. Which is a bummer, because many of the headset's improvements, such as the adjustable strap with built-in battery and the charging dock, are a marked improvement over the more affordable Quest 2.

Luckily, the Quest 2 has been around the block and there are plenty of accessories that can take the great little headset into a space that’s decidedly more “Pro.” If you’re looking to get a taste of the Quest Pro life without spending the equivalent amount for an office setup, or just want to start your VR experience off on the right foot this holiday season, here are the best accessories that'll upgrade your Quest 2.

What to buy to make your Quest 2 more “Pro”

Meta has sold a fair number of Quest 2 headsets, but if you haven’t bought in yet, here are some things to consider. The company recently raised the price of the Quest 2 from $299 to $399 to account for inflation (and possibly, Meta’s recent economic struggles). Meta also confirmed that it would release a Quest 3 in 2023, likely with improved performance in comparison to the current Quest 2. So there are definitely some reasons to wait.

But if those don’t deter you, buying a Quest 2 in 2022 comes with notable upsides. Until December 31, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart are selling the headset at a discounted $349.99 for the 128GB model and $429.99 for the 256GB version, and throwing in the games Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 for free. The offer is “while supplies last” but seems like a pretty good starting place if you’re looking to get into VR.

Wireless charging docks

While the Quest Pro has a shorter battery life than the Quest 2, it also has a more convenient charging method: a wireless charging dock for the headset and controllers.

Anker’s Charging Dock for Quest 2 allows the headset to charge wirelessly using a dongle to convert the USB-C charging into a magnetic one. Quest 2 controllers use rechargeable batteries and replacement covers to wirelessly charge on the dock. Anker claims the dock can charge your headset and controllers in just 2.5 hours, but it’s also just a great way to keep your Quest 2 system neat when you’re not using it.

For a slightly more affordable option, the Turtle Beach Fuel Compact VR Charging Station uses the same methods (a dongle and rechargeable batteries) but in a smaller package. Charging still takes 2.5 hours, but slotting the controllers behind the headset rather than alongside it means you can free up some desk or table space.

Better audio

Meta didn’t drastically change up the audio experience on its new headset, but if you’re not comfortable with sound bleeding out into the room around you, there are several good ways to get more immersive audio on the Quest 2.

Logitech’s Chorus VR Off-Ear Headset clips onto the Quest 2’s straps and slots into its USB-C port to offer clearer sounds and a larger soundstage without plugging anything in your ears. If you slide the speakers up, it’ll also automatically mute your in-game audio — neat!

For a more comprehensive option, the Kiwi Design Headphone Head Strap adds a more comfortable and easily adjustable head strap (very similar to the Quest Pro’s), and on-ear speakers for better sound. Two upgrades for the price of one.

If earbuds are more your speed, the Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds use a LightningSync 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection to the Quest 2 for low-latency wireless audio. It should be just as flexible as not wearing earbuds at all, but with a bit more oomph than the Quest 2’s default open-ear audio.

Comfier head straps

One of the most underrated things about the Quest Pro is its new lightweight (and I’d argue) more comfortable design. A large part of that is due to its adjustable back strap, a big improvement to the fabric one the Quest 2 has. With the right accessory, you can get a remarkably similar experience on Meta's cheaper headset.

Meta has its official version, the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery, which makes the headset more comfortable to wear and increases battery life to 6 hours of regular use. It works well but doesn’t come cheap.

The Newenmo Adjustable Head Strap for Meta Quest 2 offers more or less the same functionality, but covers its straps with soft cushioning rather than rigid plastic to reduce the pressure on your head, face and forehead.

PC VR

Your Quest 2 can never have the processing power or new displays of the Quest Pro on its own, but you can one-up it by connecting your headset to your gaming PC and playing games compatible with the Oculus Rift and Steam VR. Yes, with the right accessories, computer, and some software tweaks you can even play Half-Life: Alyx on your Quest 2.

The easiest path is just using a high-quality USB-C cable to connect your Quest 2 to your PC. Meta still sells a nice long Quest 2 Link Cable with 16 feet of material to get yourself tangled in. It’ll even charge your headset over USB-C.

But the cooler (and likely more finicky) option is the D-Link VR Air Bridge, a little dongle you plug into your gaming PC that creates a direct wireless connection with your Quest 2. Your computer will need to have a wired Ethernet connection to your router, but the connection between the dongle and your Quest 2 is Wi-Fi 6, so it should be fast.