There’s finally some word about a true successor to the most popular headset for VR gaming. Tech YouTuber Brad Lynch put out some CAD renders of the highly-anticipated followup to Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset, which we’re betting will be called the Quest 3.

We’ve already heard a good bit about the Quest Pro headset, which is expected to be aimed at professional use and mixed-reality applications. However, news of the Quest 3 means that Meta isn’t ready to give up its position as the top option for casual consumers. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Quest 3 headset so far.

WHAT WILL THE QUEST 3 LOOK LIKE?

Lynch dropped a number of renders that show us interior and exterior details for what looks like the next iteration of the Quest headset. These schematics give us a good idea of what the Quest 3 could look like, and it doesn’t seem as though Meta changed much. We should be taking these renders with a grain of salt, but Lynch previously leaked the schematics for the Quest Pro headset, which appear to be accurate when compared against an engineering sample of the nascent headset left in a hotel room.

If these renders are accurate, it looks like Meta stuck to the same successful formula, which isn’t a bad thing considering the success of the Quest 2.

WILL THE QUEST 3 HAVE FACE AND EYE TRACKING?

Going off the schematics, there doesn’t look to be any internal cameras that can accommodate face and eye tracking. Lynch said in his YouTube video that these capabilities would mean more cameras and higher costs, which clashes with the idea of being a consumer-level VR headset.

Eye and face tracking would really add another level of immersion to the VR experience, but you can’t really be mad at Meta for trying to keep the Quest 3 affordable, if that is the case. It also looks like Meta is more interested in making the Quest 3 a mixed-reality headset, since the renders show what looks like a passthrough camera and a depth sensor.

WHAT ARE THE THE QUEST 3’S SPECS?

Considering this recent leak focused on renders, there’s still very little information on what chips the Quest 3 will run. Lynch says in his video that a source claims the Quest 3 will use the currently unannounced Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset.

A previous data-mine from Lynch also showed a potential 2,064 x 2,208 pixels per eye resolution for the Quest 3. If that’s accurate, it would be a sizable upgrade over Quest 2’s 1,920 x 1,832 pixels per eye resolution. The schematics also show that Meta is going with pancake lenses for the Quest 3, which should translate to a slimmer and more lightweight headset.

HOW MUCH WILL THE QUEST 3 COST?

The Quest 3’s price tag will be a major make-or-break factor for the rumored headset. We’re hoping that Meta keeps the Quest 3’s price around the same as its predecessor because that’s largely why the Quest 2 was so successful. Its accessible price point made it more approachable, even if Meta recently raised the price.

It’s also worth considering that the Quest Pro headset is expected to have a premium price tag. The higher-end headset is meant to have more features, and with the whole package including the Quest Pro headset, its controllers, and a charging mat could start at $1,500.

WHEN WILL THE QUEST 3 BE RELEASED?

Chances are Meta won’t be announcing the Quest 3 at its upcoming Connect event in October. That event seems to be reserved for the Quest Pro headset announcement. After all, this is really the first snippet of information we’re hearing about the Quest 3.

It’s more likely that Meta will announce the Quest 3 in 2023, potentially along with the other VR/AR headsets it may be working on. For the moment, at least we have the Quest Pro to look forward to.