Meta’s Quest Pro is an expensive attempt to make mixed reality mainstream

We already knew Meta had big plans for its next virtual reality headset; several teases since Project Cambria was first announced have all but confirmed that.

But today’s Meta Connect event has the official news: The Quest Pro is Meta’s next piece of a hardware. A new headset with an all-new design, improved controllers and a serious focus on mixed reality experiences that blend the real world with the one Meta’s building in VR.

High-end design — The Quest Pro is a big step in design in comparison to the Quest 2. Thanks to its use of “pancake lenses” rather than the refractive lenses of the Quest 2, the new headset features dual Mini-LED displays for overall better and brighter visuals in a much smaller, goggle-like body. It looks both easier to wear, and more flexible, with optional shades that can remove light bleed when you switch from mixed reality to VR.

The Touch Pro controllers ditch the tracking ring for a smaller body and 360-degree tracking, independent of the Quest Pro headset. Meta

Meta is making similar strides with the Quest Pro’s controllers — the Touch Pro controllers — which have a slimmer design that lets them function as much as a VR whiteboard markers as they do sword handles, thanks to the removal of the tracking ring in favor of three built-in cameras. The Touch Pro controllers can track themselves independently of the Quest Pro, offer finer control in apps and games, and can also now be wirelessly charged via a new charging pad.

The Meta Quest Pro is focused on mixed reality work experiences. Meta

Quest Pro Specs

Weight: 722g

722g Sensors: 3 cameras on each controller, 5 inside the Quest Pro, and 5 on the outside

3 cameras on each controller, 5 inside the Quest Pro, and 5 on the outside Displays: Dual 1,800 x 1,920 90Hz screens

Dual 1,800 x 1,920 90Hz screens Processor: Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1

Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 RAM: 12GB of RAM

12GB of RAM Storage: 256GB of storage

Meta announced a partnership with Qualcomm earlier this year, and the Quest Pro is the first hint of what the two companies working together could look like. The new headset comes with a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 — a modified version of the chip that was in the Quest 2, paired with 12GB of RAM, in comparison to the Quest 2’s 6GB. The result is a headset that’s more powerful than the Quest 2, and specifically great at all of the productivity use-cases Meta is framing it around.

The Quest Pro and Touch Pro controllers can charge wirelessly. Meta

The biggest of those are experimental mixed reality experiences. The new camera system also allows for a full-color passthrough view and the ability for developers to overlay elements of their app in the real world. Meta has included these features as part of its Presence Platform for awhile now, but the Quest Pro seems like it could take it to the next level.

The Quest Pro features full-color passthrough and face and eye tracking for more realistic avatar interactions. Meta

Laptop for your face — The Quest Pro should be able to run any app that currently works on the Quest 2 and several new apps and features Meta demoed that take advantage of the mixed reality skills and added processing power. Here are a few highlights:

Magic Room , a new mixed reality collaboration feature Meta plans on rolling out next year that lets you meet with friends in VR, overlaid in a real space with the option to bring in people over 2D video calls and port in 3D models.

, a new mixed reality collaboration feature Meta plans on rolling out next year that lets you meet with friends in VR, overlaid in a real space with the option to bring in people over 2D video calls and port in 3D models. Adobe Substance 3D Modeler , an Adobe designed 3D modeling software that’s coming to the Quest Pro and supports the new Touch Pro controllers.

, an Adobe designed 3D modeling software that’s coming to the Quest Pro and supports the new Touch Pro controllers. A Microsoft partnership that includes Teams integration in Horizon Workrooms, access to Microsoft 365 apps and Windows 365 in VR, and Xbox Game Pass Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Price, release date, and preorder — As predicted, the Meta Quest Pro won’t come cheap. The Quest Pro is available to preorder today for $1,499, and ship on October 25, according to Meta.

