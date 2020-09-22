TGS 2020 schedule: How to watch Square Enix, Capcom, and Sega presentations

This week should prove exciting for fans of Japanese games as Tokyo Game Show 2020 takes place digitally between September 23 and September 27. During this event, Japanese publishers like Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Sega will showcase some of their biggest upcoming titles.

We know for sure that we'll be hearing about games like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Monster Hunter Rise. If you want to tune into the Tokyo Game Show festivities, these are the schedules that you should keep in mind.

When are the TGS 2020 start and end dates?

Tokyo Game Show is a multi-day showcase filled with individual publisher showcases in their dedicated slots. You can expect the opening ceremonies for Tokyo Game Show to begin at 7 a.m. Eastern on September 24. Following livestreams from Xbox, the NieR development team, and Lightning Games, that day's show will conclude at 10:50 a.m. on September 24.

The official schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020

For Day 2 of TGS, the festivities will kick off with an Organizer's Progam at 10 p.m. Eastern on September 24 . There will be over 14 presentations, including Sega and Capcom, before that day of showcases ends at 12:50 p.m. Eastern on September 25 . The third day begins at 9 p.m. Eastern on September 25 and includes presentations from Konami, Koei Tecmo, and more before concluding at 11:50 a.m. on September 26.

The fourth and final day of TGS, which includes showcases from publishers like Bandai Namco and PUBG Corp., starts at 9 p.m. Eastern on September 26 before ultimately concluding at 11:50 a.m. on September 27.

How do I watch TGS 2020 presentations?

Because this event is based out of Japan, many of these presentations take place during somewhat weird hours for those of us in the United States. You can watch many of these presentations through the Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube Channel and can see the full schedule for yourself above and a translated breakdown on Gematsu.

Due to the odd hours and the fact that many of these showcases will only be in Japanese, it might be best or western fans to wait until official trailers and gameplay videos in English are uploaded following all of these livestreams. In many cases, waiting for a next-day breakdown may be the best option.

When is Capcom's TGS 2020 showcase?

Capcom has several exciting upcoming titles like Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Monster Hunter: Rise, and Resident Evil 8, and took to its Capcom Unity blog to explain when exactly fans interested in their games should tune in.

They recommend watching their Opening at 8 a.m. Eastern on September 24, the Street Fighter V: Special Edition Presentation at 8:10 , and the Monster Hunter: Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 Showcase at 8:50 Eastern on September 26.

Then, Capcom will return on September 27 with an Opening at 8:00 a.m. , a Devil May Cry V: Special Edition presentation at 8:05 , and a Resident Evil VIllage presentation at 8:40. Capcom is one of the few publishers that has confirmed English versions of its presentations. They will be live-streamed on the company's Twitch channel.

Does Nintendo have a TGS 2020 showcase?

Technically, Nintendo isn't an official part of the showcase, though many Nintendo Switch titles will be shown off during the various Tokyo Game Show events. Koei Tecmo, which owns Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity developer Team Ninja, is holding a 50-minute long gameplay presentation for that title at 9 a.m. Eastern on September 26 in Japanese on YouTube.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be shown off again during Tokyo Game Show

Hopefully, this presentation will give us our first clear look at uncut gameplay as well as some more insight into Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's story and characters. You can check out this stream in Japanese on YouTube.

When is Banda Namco's TGS Showcase?

Unfortunately, it appears that Bandai Namco Entertainment won't show off the highly anticipated Elden Ring at TGS 2020.

It will be covering games like Katamari Damacy Reroll, Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON, Scarlet Nexus, and Little Nightmares 2 from 1:10 a.m. Eastern on September 27 until 9:10 a.m . later that day in Japanese on YouTube.

When are Square Enix TGS Showcases?

Square Enix is showing up to TGS 2020. While it doesn't seem to have plans to talk about Final Fantasy XVI, it will mainly talk about its upcoming Nier games. It is likely that we will learn more about the upcoming mobile game Nier Reincarnation as well as the remake of the first game in the series, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... If you're concerned about the news, you'll want to tune into the Nier showcase at 9 a.m. on September 24. Like many other showcases, it's in Japanese on YouTube.

Other Square Enix showcases to keep an eye out for include one on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory at 7:15 a.m. on September 25 on YouTube , and ones for the Brave Exvius mobile games, Marvel's Avengers, and Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai between 12:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on September 27 on YouTube.

When are Sega's TGS Showcases?

Finally, Sega and Atlus will provide some updates on games like Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne Remastered, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis at TGS. On September 25, you can start watching the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis reveal in English on YouTube at 7:50 a.m Eastern . They'll show off Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and Shin Megami Tensei III Remastered in Japanese on Youtube on September 26 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.