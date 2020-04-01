Everything we know about the Nier Replicant remake

Nier: Automata garnered critical acclaim and a massive fanbase upon its release in 2017 thanks to exciting gameplay from PlatinumGames and a philosophical approach to storytelling that rewarded multiple playthroughs. Some fans of Nier: Automata may not even know it's a sequel to a cult classic PS3 and Xbox 360 game from 2010 called Nier Replicant.

For those that missed out on the original, Square Enix is celebrating the series' 10th anniversary with an oddly titled remake: Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139...

Why so many numbers with the ellipses at the end? Will it be out in time for the anniversary on April 22? What else can gamers expect from it?

Square Enix hasn't yet detailed any major changes coming to Nier Replicant but the game's announcement suggests that Nier has been recreated from the ground up for modern platforms, so Nier Replicant will be much more than a simple port.

Nier Replicant remake release date and platforms

Nier Replicant has been confirmed to be in development for PC, PS4, and Xbox One . (Sorry, Nintendo Switch and Stadia players.) These are the same exact platforms that Nier: Automata is available on, so it makes sense that Square Enix would stick to the same release scope.

Nier Replicant does not have a release date yet . When you consider that next-gen consoles aren't being targeted at all for a release and that this year marks the franchise's 10th anniversary, a 2020 launch is likely. The original game was released on April 22, 2010 so it's possible Square Enix could release the remake that same week in 2020.

Who is developing the Nier Replicant remake?

While Square Enix is publishing Nier Replicant, it isn't developing the remake internally. In fact, it's being handed to a brand new development team. Nier's original developer Cavia shut down and PlatinumGames is busy with other titles like Project G.G. and The Wonderful 101 Remastered.

Instead, Nier Replicant is being developed by Toylogic, a studio is best known for its work on Happy Wars and the critically panned Contra: Rogue Corps. If the developer's track record has you a bit worried, try to take solace in the fact that some of the franchise's creators are involved in the development of this remake. Director Yoko Taro, Producer Yosuke Saito, and Composer Keiichi Okabe are all attached to Nier Replicant.

The cult classic Nier is finally getting released on modern platforms by Square Enix.

What is Nier Replicant about?

Because Nier Replicant is a remake, we already know the story that the game will cover. While we won't spoil anything major here, you should know that Replicant is a must-play for fans of Automata.

"Set in a post-apocalyptic world, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… puts you in the role of the titular Nier, a young man on a quest to cure his sister Yonah of a deadly disease," Square Enix's official description for Nier Replicant reads. "What they discover will make them question everything they thought they knew… as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease — a quest which will, in turn, make them question everything." To be more specific, Nier Replicant follows a kid named Nier who is seeking to cure the Black Scrawl, a disease that has taken over the body of his sister Yonah.

The game takes place over 1,000 years after an apocalyptic event. These days, humanity is trying to rebuild in a world dominated by the remains of buildings and technology. Over the course of the adventure, players will start traveling with the Grimoire Weiss, a talking, magical book; a swordsman named Kain; and a boy named Emil that can blind people by looking at them.

Though it has a simple premise, Nier Replicant has some surprising twists that will have you thinking about the events of this game just as hard as you did about Nier: Automata.

What is Nier Replicant's gameplay like?

The reveal trailer for Nier Replicant is purely story-focused, so we haven't gotten a look at the redone gameplay yet but Square Enix has revealed it will be a "third-person action RPG" like the original. The overall experience should be reminiscent of 3D The Legend of Zelda titles. The game still manages to take some risks with gameplay, incorporating fishing and farming sections. It even switches the perspective to a sidescrolling platformer or top-down shooter in some segments.

The gameplay of Nier Replicant feels slower than what's present in Nier: Automata, though it remains to be seen if Toylogic and Square Enix are making any drastic changes to how Nier Replicant plays.

Which version of Nier is being remade?

One of the most confusing aspects of the original Nier is that multiple versions of the game with different protagonists and some different story elements exist. The Replicant version of Nier that is being remade has never even been released in the West. The version of Nier released in North America in 2010 has been deemed Nier Gestalt and has some clear differences from Replicant.

The biggest change is with the protagonist. In Nier Gestalt, the protagonist was a grisly old man that was Yonah's father. In Replicant, you control Yonah's brother which ends up changing how most of the game's relationships feel. Each version of Nier also has some unique music tracks. Overall, Nier Replicant is generally seen as the best and "truer" version of Nier, so it makes sense that Square Enix would remake that version.