Prince of Persia used to be one of Ubisoft's flagship series, but it lost that title once Assassin's Creed, which originally started as a Prince of Persia game, became popular. It's been 10 years since we've received a new Prince of Persia game, but during September 10, 2020's Ubisoft Forward, the company confirmed a remake of the 2003 classic The Sands of Time, which is often considered the best in the series.

While the surprise was leaked beforehand, it's still a welcome return for fans of this classic franchise. For those curious about jumping into this new series, this is everything we know about Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai's Anvil-engine powered Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake so far.

When is The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake release date?

During the Ubisoft Forward reveal, it was confirmed that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake would be released on January 21, 2021 .

Is there a Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake trailer?

Yes, the game did get a reveal trailer during Ubisoft Forward. Check it out to see the redone visuals, cinematics, and combat below.

What platforms is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for?

Even though the game will come out well after the launch of the next-generation consoles, the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time only comes out for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store as well as Uplay. It will also be a part of Uplay+, Ubisoft's subscription service, at launch.

The lack of next-generation console, Stadia, or Switch support is a bit baffling, but it looks like this remake will be one of this generation's swan song titles. It should also be backward compatible with the next-generation consoles.

What is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time?

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is one of the most popular games from the Prince of Persia series, which began all the way back in 1989. The first game in the series by Jordan Mechner has kicked off the cinematic platformer genre that games like Oddworld and Limbo are part of. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was the first game in the series fully developed by Ubisoft, and it was released for the PC, PS2, Xbox, and GameCube in 2003.

The game follows the titular Prince as he attempts to recollect the Sands of Time and put them back in a magical hourglass after he is tricked into releasing them. The game is an action-adventure title that mixes combat and platforming, with its main gimmick being that the player can rewind time if they make a mistake. It was critically acclaimed upon its launch and is considered the height of the series, which stopped receiving new entries after 2010.

What does the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake add or change?

The game will stay mostly the same, and Yuri Lowenthal (who some might recognize as Peter Parker in the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man) will once again voice the Prince. That said, Director Pierre-Sylvain Gires confirmed that the game was rebuilt from the ground up in an interview on Ubisoft's blog. Ubisoft also teased some of the improvements and changes that this remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time adds.

"Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack," the trailer description reveals. "Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping." The original Prince of Persia game will also be playable right from the remake's main menu.

Did the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake leak?

While the announcement of this remake was very exciting, its reveal was spoiled early.

A listing appeared on a retail site back in August, prompting Bloomberg reporter Jason Schrier to confirm its existence on Twitter. Another retail leak happened in September when Amazon UK listed a Prince of Persia remake for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake did leak before Ubisoft revealed it. Ubisoft

While this leak didn't turn out to be fully true, Ubisoft ended up leaking the game themselves. As reported by Eurogamer, the Russian Uplay site temporarily updated with images and videos confirming the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. Less than a day after that leak, the game was confirmed at Ubisoft Foward and we now know what exactly to expect from it.

What are Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake's price and pre-order bonuses?

When the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake launches in January 2021, it will only be $39.99. Those that decide to pre-order the game will actually get some pre-order bonuses in the form of the "Back to the Origins" DLC set.

This includes an outfit for the Prince and weapon set based on what the character used in the original game. It will also give players a classic filter that "changes the look and feel of the game on the screen, just as if players were playing the game back in time," according to the press release. While we have yet to see this filter in action, it still seems like an intriguing bonus.