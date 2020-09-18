FF16
Square Enix's next major entry in the JRPG franchise has finally been revealed, and while the mysteries abound, it looks like an awesome collision of Dark Souls and Game of Thrones.
The trailer opens on some kind of battle between two kingdoms, and you know it's Final Fantasy when you see a soldier riding a yellow Chocobo.
Square Enix
One of the game's two protagonists is told by his commanding officer to target "Shiva's Dominant." Shiva is a classic Summon in Final Fantasy, and "Dominants" are a new kind of human Summoner.
Square Enix